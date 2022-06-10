Just in time for those summer getaways, Airbnb has unveiled a new tool to make travelers’ wanderlust for wine destinations much easier to fulfill.

The vacation rental company added “Vineyards” as a searchable category on its app and website. This move is part of a summer 2022 campaign that includes integrating searchable categories — such as historic properties, tiny homes, and more — into the platform. Vino enthusiasts can now choose from some 120,000 spots across the United States, as well as numerous international destinations.

Guests at Three Brothers Wineries Vineyard Cottage in Geneva, N.Y., can step directly from the two-bedroom cabin into the property’s vineyard. The $500 per night online listing, includes a free wine tasting for visitors staying at the 40-acre vineyard.

For those traveling abroad, a $112 per night villa will provide visitors with a stunning view of La Rocca’s Vineyard in northern Italy. The location, boasting a nearly five-star rating, features a wine cellar and private terrace with views of the vineyard hills.

In addition to enjoying the enviable vineyard landscapes, travelers may also find comfort in the additional amenities that many vineyard rentals offer. Some of the properties overlap with Airbnb Luxe, a premium service offering luxury listings on the platform. A home in Sonoma Valley offers a stay within the Pinot Noir vineyards for a whopping $2,318 a night.

The interest in exclusive vineyard stays suggests a Covid-19 pandemic rebound in recreational travel. In the United Kingdom, Airbnb garnered almost $31 million from vineyard properties alone in 2021.

The NASDAQ reports that international spending on travel is still $500 million short of 2019 levels, but is steadily increasing.