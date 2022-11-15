The trendy Espresso Martini is enjoying the spotlight on cocktail menus — and one designer collaboration is set on making it the hottest fashion accessory of the season, too.

Absolut is launching a “Born To Mix — World of Absolut Cocktails” holiday campaign that includes a cocktail-inspired handbag, according to a Nov. 15 press release. Among the festive package are an extensive holiday entertaining guide, a cocktail kit, and this quirky purse.

The limited-edition Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag, created by designer Nikolas Bentel, launches on Black Friday. Designed like a coupe glass filled with the creamy cocktail, this version features a thick silver chain and a teeny Absolut charm. Three faux espresso beans top off the realistic handbag, calling back to the drink’s signature garnish.

This chic gift accompanies the Absolut Espresso Martini Mini Soirée Guide, a collaboration with brains over at entertaining resource platform Hauste.

“The Absolut Espresso Martini has evolved with our palates over time and the popularity of the cocktail we find in our glass today speaks to the brand’s versatility and mixability,” Absolut vice president of marketing Matt Foley stated in the release. “Our recent campaign, ‘Born to Mix,’ personifies popular Absolut cocktails to inspire people of all backgrounds to mix together, including the lively, attention-grabbing personality of the Espresso Martini, and we’re thrilled to dimensionalize this for the holidays through special moments of conviviality.”

Designer Bentel is known for his experimental creations — including a recent viral launch of a Barilla pasta bag and manilla folder wallet.

The Espresso Martini Handbag will be available starting Nov. 25 at 10 a.m EST. A limited quantity of the buzzy bags will be available exclusively on Hauste’s website for a retail price of $199. The handbags are planned to ship on Dec. 11, according to the product listing.

“The goal of The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag is to bring the iconic cocktail beyond the bar, onto the streets, and into people’s homes,” Bentel stated in the release. “Attention-grabbing, yet classic, there is a real story to tell with this creative contrast: just like the timeless recipe, The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag is the perfect mix of bold complexity and classic nostalgia.”

If you’re searching for the perfect “cocktail attire” for an upcoming holiday party, this might just be it.