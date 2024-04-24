The caffeine-fueled collaboration of Gen Z’s dreams is here. On Wednesday, 818 Tequila and Chamberlain Coffee — founded by model Kendall Jenner and YouTuber and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain, respectively — announced a limited-edition collaboration showcasing tequila as the star in the ever-popular Espresso Martini.

As a part of the collab, Chamberlain Coffee launched Candied Pecan Cold Brew Singles, inspired by the flavors of 818 Tequila Reposado. Priced at $16 for a box of 10 packets, the ground coffee contains notes of candied pecan and maple. The brand says it can be enjoyed on its own or worked into an Espresso Martini.

“Working with Kendall and 818 on this was such a blast,” Chamberlain said in a press release. “The whole thing came together naturally because we adore each other and adore Espresso Martinis with tequila. We played around and ended up creating a unique take on an Espresso Martini that we know people will love.”

Fans can also purchase a limited-edition Espresso Martini Kit Bundle on Chamberlain Coffee’s website starting today. The kit ($72) includes 10 single-serve Candied Pecan Cold Brew Singles, a co-branded cocktail shaker, and a Martini glass. Each item in the bundle is also available for individual purchase, as well as an 818 Tequila x Chamberlain Coffee baby-tee.

The brands recommend combining the new coffee with coffee liqueur, 818 Reposado, and a hint of simple syrup. And from April 24 to April 28, Espresso Martini-lovers in Los Angeles and New York City will be able to taste the recipe for themselves: the 818 x Chamberlain cocktail will be available on menus at select restaurants in both cities, including LAVO Los Angeles, Belles Beach House, Elephante, Little Ruby’s, Dudley’s, Happiest Hour, and more.

“I’m so happy that 818 is collaborating with Chamberlain, Emma and I have been wanting our brands to do something fun together,” said Jenner in the release. “We’re not only creating something delicious — we’re settling the debate, once and for all, that Espresso Martinis taste best when they’re made with tequila.”