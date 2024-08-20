On Tuesday, Diageo announced this year’s release of Talisker 30 Year Old, a limited-edition single malt Scotch. The expression was first launched by the Isle of Skye distillery in 2006 as part of Diageo’s Special Releases collection, though it has since become a highly sought-after annual release.

According to The Drinks Business, the whisky “captures three decades of maturation” and offers flavors like red apple, stone fruit, and pecan fudge that fade into wood spice and vanilla pod notes. The three-decades-old expression was described by Diageo as the “pinnacle of Talisker’s range of whiskies.”

“This new release of Talisker 30-Year-Old holds all the classic characteristics of the single malt, yet elevated to new heights,” Ewan Gunn, senior ambassador for Diageo’s single malt Scotch whiskies, told The Spirits Business. “Soaring with sweet smoke and pointy notes of pepper, this latest release is an elegant and complex expression. The 30-year-old is a consistently exceptional release.”

Bottled at 49.8 percent ABV, only 2,610 bottles of Talisker 30 Year Old are in circulation, making this year’s release the most limited expression in the collection to date. The whisky is currently available at select retailers and online at Malts.com and ReserveBar.com for €1,300 ($1,690). Interested buyers can also reach out to the private client team at Justerini & Brooks, according to Diageo.

“Talisker 30 Year Old is always eagerly anticipated and consistently adored by whisky fans and collectors,” Gunn said in an interview with The Drinks Business. “Talisker always embeds such a palpable sense of place in the hearts and minds of those who taste it, and this 30-Year-Old release delivers that with aplomb — with each nose and every taste you are pulled closer and closer to the mountain views of Skye.”