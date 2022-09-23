If the onset of autumn has you romanticizing tropical climes, why not relocate to a sunny Italian isle? One Mediterranean island will pay you $15,000 to move there — but only if you follow a few guidelines.

Sardinia, a sizable island off the southeastern edge of Italy, is offering potential new residents €15,000 ($14,585) to relocate. In response to a shrinking population, Sardinia’s government is aiming to boost residential numbers with a new initiative, according to Forbes.

Attracting younger residents to the island — known for its clear waters and stunning rock formations — is the program’s goal, and Sardinia is set on reaching it. The government is allocating €45 million ($43.7 million) for grants — enough for 3,000 future residents to relocate. While the opportunity sounds like a dream come true, there are a few perimeters that participants must follow, according to CNBC.

Applicants must move to a town with less than 3,000 residents and use the grant money for home renovations. They must also live there full-time and mark Sardinia as their permanent residence within 18 months of the move.

Sardinia is the second largest island in the Mediterranean, measuring 9,301 square miles and boasting a population of over 1.5 million people. The mountainous region features a subtropical climate, with hot summers and mild winters. Agriculture is a main focus in the island’s economy, alongside livestock, mining, and tourism.