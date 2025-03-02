Which Wine Varieties Are Best for Aging? [Infographic]

In the world of wine, there’s nothing quite as romantic as the idea of popping open a decades-old bottle and examining how it’s evolved over the years. From the relaxing of tannins to the softening of acidity, aging wine has the potential to completely change a wine’s taste and structure, bringing forth textures and flavors that were not present at the time of bottling.

Given the glamor surrounding aged wine, it might be tempting to lay down a bottle from your collection for a decade or two before coming back to it. But the reality is that not every wine produced is intended to be enjoyed years after it was bottled. In fact, it’s quite the opposite: Roughly 98 percent of the world’s wine is intended to be consumed in its youth, meaning no more than three to five years after purchasing. Beyond this point, the wine will certainly not be spoiled, but there will be no perceived benefits from having waited to uncork it.

But just because the majority of the world’s wines can be enjoyed young, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty that age beautifully and deserve some extra time in the bottle. Some varieties, like those high in tannins, may even require a few years in the cellar to allow the bitter compounds to mellow and round out the wine’s edges. More acidic wines also tend to do well with a bit of age as the acid content gives the wine a longer runway, ensuring that its final profile will not taste dull or flat.

That said, even if a wine is high in tannins, acid, or both, several factors will impact its ageability, including the region in which it was produced and the practices used by the winemaker. How you store your wine will also signify how well it will age; all bottles should be stored on their side in a cool, dark place with relatively stable conditions or all those years waiting patiently will be for nothing.

If you’re looking to cellar a few bottles to enjoy down the line, keep reading to check out the 10 best wine varieties for aging and the regions with the best aging potential.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon is the world’s most planted grape variety, beloved for its distinct structure and jammy fruit flavor. While some Cabernets are intended to be enjoyed young, the combination of high acid and high tannins make it ideal for aging, with most expressions reaching their sweet spot between seven and 15 years. That said, when coming from regions like Bordeaux’s Left Bank or the Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon can age for upwards of 20, 30, or even 50 years without deterioration.

Chardonnay

While most of the world’s Chardonnay is intended to be enjoyed within three years of its vintage, some regions produce Chardonnay with tremendous aging potential. The most notable is Burgundy, the grape’s native region, where almost all white Burgundy is produced from 100 percent Chardonnay. In general, white Burgundies will continue evolving for 10 to 15 years in the bottle, with those made from the highest-quality grand cru grapes able to go for years, or even decades, longer. In the U.S., Sonoma is a region cranking out tons of age-worthy Chardonnay. While bottles typically won’t cellar for as long as their Burgundian counterparts, Sonoma Chardonnays will usually hit their sweet spot four to six years after bottling.

Chenin Blanc

Native to the Loire Valley, Chenin Blanc was originally harvested for sparkling and dessert wines. Today, though, the grape is much more widely known for producing dry white wines, some of which are capable of aging for several years. Take Vouvray, for example, an appellation in the Loire Valley where all wines are made from Chenin Blanc. Dry Vouvrays can spend between five and seven years in the cellar before they hit their peak, while sweeter styles, known as Vouvray Moelleux, will continue evolving for decades. Savennières is another Loire Valley AOC producing high-acid, crisp Chenin that can age for up to 10 years, with wines taking on honeyed and nutty secondary notes.

Merlot

Following Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot is the second most popular red wine in America — and a lot of it can age for years, or even decades. Characterized by its medium-high body, high acidity, and robust tannins, Merlot typically needs around three to five years to develop fully, though some high-quality bottles need at least 10 years before they can be fully enjoyed. For example, Pomerol, which contains between 90 and 100 percent Merlot, should age for at least a decade, though most bottles can go for 30 years or more before hitting their peak. Saint-Émilion is a fellow Right Bank Bordeaux AOC producing Merlot with fantastic capacity for age, with most best enjoyed around the 10-year mark. If Bordeaux blends aren’t for you, Tuscany might be worth exploring as both varietal wines and blends are made with the grape in the Italian region. Most Tuscan Merlots will age gracefully for approximately five years.

Nebbiolo

Native to Piedmont, Italy, Nebbiolo is widely regarded for producing some of the most age-worthy wines. Despite producing wines that are fairly light in color, the thick-skinned grape is full of tannins, which is why bottles typically need at least five years to mellow out. If consumed too young, Nebbiolo can often taste out of balance, with lush fruit, structured tannins, and zippy acidity all fighting for dominance. However, as the wine ages and its components harmonize, the color darkens to rusty red, and tertiary notes of truffle, prune, and leather tend to emerge. The grape is most notable for its starring role in Barolo and Barbaresco, two DOCGs in the Piedmont region. Typically, Barolos will age beautifully for between 10 and 30 years, while Barbarescos typically reach their peak between five and 10.

Riesling

Riesling might have a reputation for producing sweeter wines, but the grape can also be used to produce stunning dry whites with tremendous potential for evolution in bottle. For the best results, you’ll want to cellar dry and off-dry styles made in cold climates like Mosel, Germany, Alsace, France, and even the Finger Lakes. When grown in these conditions, Riesling develops punchy acidity and subtle residual sugar, laying the ideal foundation for a lengthy aging period. While they can be enjoyed in their youth, most dry and off-dry Rieslings will peak between five and 15 years, though sweeter expressions of the grape can continue aging for half a century or more.

Sangiovese

Sangiovese is another highly tannic wine grape producing medium- to full-bodied red wines with high acidity. The grape is primarily grown in Tuscany, where it is used in high percentages to craft Brunello di Montalcino and Chianti Classico, two wine styles that are capable of developing for several years after bottling. The former will usually peak between 10 and 20 years, at which point notes of chocolate, leather, and dried fruit will likely emerge. The latter style, made with at least 80 percent Sangiovese, should be cellared for between five and 15 years.

Sauvignon Blanc

It might sound funny to cellar a bottle of Savvy B given the wine’s youthful and vibrant characteristics and reputation. And an overwhelming majority of Sauvignon Blanc should indeed be drunk immediately, though some expressions of the grape mature elegantly for years in the bottle. For example, when harvested in Bordeaux, the grape contributes important acid and minerality to Bordeaux Blanc, allowing for the style to age for upwards of 10 years. Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc like Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre also do well with a little cellar time, typically peaking around six to eight years after bottling. But that’s just dry styles. When the grape is used in sweet wine production — like Sauternes, where it accounts for half the blend — Sauvignon Blanc can continue developing for over 25 years.

Sémillon

As the other half of the Sauternes blend, Sémillon has tremendous aging potential when used in sweet wine production. That said, the grape can also be used to produce crisp, dry white wines, like those hailing from Australia’s Hunter Valley. The region is widely regarded as one of the best in the world for age-worthy Sémillon, the majority of which should rest in the cellar for at least a decade, but likely won’t peak until around the 20- or 30-year mark. While the wine drinks similarly to Riesling in its youth, as it ages it develops into a lush golden color, delivering waxy, nutty, and honeyed toast notes.

Syrah

Syrah grapes often produce some of the darkest red wine in the world, with each sip delivering powerful tannins that need a few years to relax. Bottles from the Northern Rhône Valley — the grape’s spiritual home — tend to do best with between five and 12 years of age, which allows the wine to soften and develop robust savory notes and earthy minerality. In the United States, Syrah produced in Paso Robles, Calif., is also capable of living in the cellar, typically hitting its apex five to nine years after bottling.

*Image retrieved from sabino.parente via stock.adobe.com