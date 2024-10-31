In the western Alps, there’s a mountain range called the Graian Alps famous for two specific mountains: the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc. The latter is the source of the river Dora Baltea, which runs south before curving east through another mountain range, thus creating the Valle d’Aosta.

In this valley, terraced vineyards abound, and since the mountains surrounding it are so high, these vineyards are protected geographically from the harsh conditions on the other side of the Alps. Here, the combination of substantial rain, shelter, and sunlight make the region the perfect place for grapes to thrive, specifically a few varietals that you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

Given that we’ve been hanging out in northern Italy’s Alto Piemonte region lately on “Wine 101,” we’re going to take a trip just a little farther north today to explore the Valle d’Aosta. Tune in for more.

