Wine 101: The Levels of the WSET Certification

There’s no right or wrong way to get started on your wine journey. It can be as informal as picking up a different bottle every week and recording tasting notes or as formal as rising through the ranks of a rigorous wine education program with the hopes of becoming a certified Master Sommelier.

For those interested in pursuing a happy medium between the two extremes, there’s a certain organization called the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) that has put together a four-tier curriculum of wine, spirits, and sake education with satellite schools across the globe. Depending on how deep you want to go down the WSET path, you can complete as few as one tier, or as many as all four.

Levels one and two will give you a really strong base knowledge of wine varietals, production, marketing, and food pairings. Levels three and four, on the other hand, are when things kick into high gear. There, you’ll go the full distance, learning the ins and outs of the wine world, going country by country, from France to China. At that point, it basically becomes a full-time job, but if you’re passionate about wine, the juice is well worth the squeeze.

Is it crucial? Well, not necessarily, but it’s one of the most efficient, organized ways to obtain a formal wine education.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” Keith is joined by Alexandra Schrecengost, founder of Culture With Us, who has completed the full WSET program. The two chat about how Schrecengost got to WSET, what the different levels entailed, and what she took away from the program. Tune in for more.

