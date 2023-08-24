Wine 101: Terms: Soil

It’s a long way from the U.S. to New Zealand. Luckily, Whitehaven brings Marlborough to us in the form of undeniably aromatic, racy-with-acidity Sauvignon Blanc. It’s a style we’ve fallen in love with stateside, and Whitehaven shows that style in spades.

Soil is defined as “mineral material at the earth’s surface formed by weathering of underlying bedrock or transported sediments which form the parent material of soil.” Rain breaks down rock, and a myriad of minerals are left to make up the land’s soil. There’s quartz, iron, calcium, graphite, clay, etc. All of these components contribute to the soil’s cation exchange capacity (CEC), or the amount of positively charged atoms that the soil can hold. However, too many nutrients make for fertile soil, and that’s not good for wine.

Optimal wine soil is a lot more complex than that. We have to consider pH levels, nitrogen, oxygen — courtesy of our wormy friends — and potassium, to name a few factors. It all affects the vigor of the vines, their ripening rates, and, ultimately, the health of the fruit.

Water also has to be considered here. We want good drainage, but not too much. We want a steady water supply, but not too steady. The vines need to grow, but also need to be restrained. It’s all a Goldilocks situation, but that’s what makes the juice worth the squeeze.

“They” say that “everything starts in the vineyard,” and today, we’re gonna prove “them” right. In this episode, we dive deep into the earth and take a trip across the periodic table as we analyze soil. What is it, and why does it matter in viticulture? Tune in for more.

