Wine 101: Terms: Blind Tasting Wine

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by J Vineyards & Winery. Judy Jordan, the founder of J Vineyards, is a pioneer in Sonoma Valley. Today, its Pinot Noir honors those roots, producing high-quality, totally Californian wines that offer a plush, plummy palate and notes of spice and cherry.

The first documented wine tasting was recorded on papyrus back when Egypt was under Roman rule. Since then, it’s become a crucial part of winemaking as vintners need to check wine quality and be aware of potential flaws throughout the process to make a good product.

Blind tasting, on the other hand, is not a must, nor is it a competition (although it can be). While one’s ability to identify wines via blind tasting shows undeniable sommelier prowess, it’s not essential to winemaking or one’s success in the fine-dining world.

It does, however, allow one to get acquainted with specific wines without any preconceived assumptions. When one tastes a wine without knowledge of the grape varietal, price point, vintage, and region of origin, one can approach it through an unbiased lens, allowing fresh tasting notes and observations to come to light. And if they identify the wine incorrectly, that’s more than OK. Being wrong will only encourage further learning and exploration. Plus, blind tasting can be really fun.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” Keith expands upon his wine-tasting how-to episode from Season 1 and explains the benefits of learning about wine through blind tastings. We’re going to explore specific wine characteristics to look for, tasting note terminology, and the art of the look-swirl-sniff-sip process. Tune in for more.



Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Follow Keith on Instagram @VinePairKeith. Rate and review this podcast wherever you get your podcasts from. It really helps get the word out there.

“Wine 101” was produced, recorded, and edited by yours truly, Keith Beavers, at the VinePair headquarters in New York City. I want to give a big old shout-out to co-founders Adam Teeter and Josh Malin for creating VinePair. Big shout-out to Danielle Grinberg, the art director of VinePair, for creating the most awesome logo for this podcast. Also, Darby Cicci for the theme song. Listen to this. And I want to thank the entire VinePair staff for helping me learn something new every day. See you next week.

E. & J. Gallo Winery is excited to sponsor this episode of VinePair’s “Wine 101.” Gallo always welcomes new friends to wine with an amazingly wide spectrum of favorites, ranging from everyday to luxury and sparkling wine. (Gallo also makes award-winning spirits, but this is a wine podcast.) Whether you are new to wine or an aficionado, Gallo welcomes you to wine. Visit TheBarrelRoom.com today to find your next favorite, where shipping is available.