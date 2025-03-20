Fine wines are made for investment. Some of them won’t ever even be consumed. They’ll just continue to be passed from generation to generation, steadily accumulating value. Fine wines are, in short, wines designed to make people money. Enter: Rudy Kurniawan.

Indonesian-born Kurniawan arrived in the United States in the 1990s on a student visa. He would eventually seek political asylum in 2001, with all efforts exhausted until 2003 at which point he was court-mandated to self-deport. But he elected to stay in the U.S. illegally. Why? Because he was very, very involved in the high-end, rare wine auction market, peddling wine to some of the richest people in the country. At one point, he was spending upwards of $1 million every month to secure prestige bottles for auction. He even received the nickname Dr. Conti for his proclivity for Domaine de la Romaneé-Conti.

The only problem? The wines he offloaded to auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s were fake. Rudy wasn’t the fine wine aficionado he promised to be — he was a fraudster and a con man. He was indicted, imprisoned for 10 years, and immediately deported to Indonesia upon his release in 2020.

Rudy’s story is more than entertaining; it’s a glimpse behind the curtain into the world of fine wine, and the extremely high stakes involved in prestige wine trading. Today on “Wine 101,” Keith kicks off his fine wine series with a short story on Rudy Kurniawan. Tune in for more.

