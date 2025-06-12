This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by Rioja. Rioja is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And with this celebration comes the recognition of history: taking lessons from the past and embracing innovation. Variety: utilizing grapes that have been in the soils of the Ebro Valley for centuries. And quality: attention to detail and developing wines that have made Rioja one of the top wine producing regions in the world. This is a celebration that honors all that came before and all that’s to come in the future of this amazing region.

As we continue to think about what might appear on a wine’s ingredients list, we encounter organic acids. These are acids derived from living organisms like grapes, and when they interact with ethanol, some amazing things happen.

What’s unique about wine grapes is that they have a specific acid that isn’t present in other berries: tartaric acid, arguably the most important acid in wine. It helps wine retain its color and flavor, and it keeps all the other elements of a wine in check as pH levels fluctuate during fermentation. But there are other key acids, too, including malic, lactic, citric, and succinic, and all matter greatly.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” Keith breaks down how these acids work together to bring balance and stability to wine, and ultimately contribute to its complexity. Tune in for more.

