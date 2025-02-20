We do a lot of talking here on “Wine 101” about wine being ancient. But it wasn’t necessarily grown everywhere way back then. Instead, there came a point when Europeans set sail and started colonizing vast portions of the globe, grapevines in tow.

Many countries — including Chile, Argentina, Australia, South Africa, and what would later become the United States — actually started producing wine with European vines. However, different production methods, types of oak used for aging, and climates resulted in wines that were quite different from anything made in Europe. Myriad new wine cultures were born, and with them came terms like “Old World” and “New World” to differentiate between European wines and those produced in burgeoning regions. And while the distinction held strong for several decades, the line between Old World and New World has blurred in recent years, with some arguing that the terms should be eliminated entirely.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” Kieth dives into how these terms came to be and why they’ve become less relevant as of late. Tune in for more.

