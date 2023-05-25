Wine 101: Italy: Umbria

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by La Marca Prosecco. Umbria, the only landlocked region in Italy, is known as the country’s “green heart.” Just like Umbria, La Marca has a lot of heart to give. It’s authentically interesting and a testament to the wonderful people who live there. When I was visiting Italy, the locals welcomed me like I was one of their own, Prosecco in hand. When you enjoy La Marca, you taste the love of life, love of food, and love of wine.

Smack in the middle of Italy is the landlocked region of Umbria. It’s not as noisy as Rome, less touristy than Tuscany, and the home of some famous wines — most notably Orvieto white wine. Due to its popularity, this wine’s quality took a hit in the ‘60s and ‘70s when production went into overdrive to satisfy demand. But now, the region is having a renaissance of sorts.

Orvieto’s quality is back up to par, Grechetto is flourishing, and red wine varieties are beginning to pop up as we enter the modern world. In fact, Umbria has 15 DOCs and 2 DOCGs, so there’s quite a bit of variety here — from noble rot sweet wines to Montefalco di Sagrantino, one of the most tannin-heavy reds in the world.

Tune in to hear the beloved Keith Beavers break down the region and talk about what Umbrian wines you can find on the U.S. market. It’s all right here on the “Wine 101” podcast.

