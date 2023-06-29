Wine 101: Italy: Trentino-Alto Adige

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by Jermann. I need you to stop what you’re doing and grab a bottle of Jermann Pinot Grigio. It’s one of the most pure and balanced expressions of Pinot Grigio you can get on the American market. And for this price point? Get out of town. If you’re a Pinot Grigio liker, try this wine and you’ll be converted to a Pinot Grigio enthusiast.

Before we move away from the boot, there’s one more region that deserves a deep dive. Today, we’re looking at Trentino-Alto Adige, the most northerly wine region in Italy. Also known as Italy’s central Alpine region, this territory was part of Austria before World War I, so the culture is a tad Germanic and the land yields a bunch of international grape varieties — Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Cabernet Sauvignon, to name a few.

But more importantly, up there in the Alps, there are some fantastic native varieties that appear on our market but somehow fly under the radar. Here to shine a light on these wines is none other than your host Keith Beavers. We’re gonna talk about refreshing, chillable reds like Marzemino and Schiava, some relatives of Syrah, and even a few food pairings. It’s all right here on “Wine 101.”

