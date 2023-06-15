Wine 101: Italy: Nebbiolo Outside of Barolo and Barbaresco

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by Brancaia. In the grand tradition of Super Tuscans, the Brancaia wine stays true to that era, blending Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon with Sangiovese, the pride of central Italy. The result is a big, full-bodied red wine that your dad will like. The depth and concentration of this wine will make you say things like “rusticity.”

The Nebbiolo grape is a bit of a funny one. It’s the first to bud and the last to ripen. While it’s well established as the flagship varietal of Barolo and Barbaresco, it gets planted in other parts of Italy as well.

As we move away from the grape’s comfort zone, Nebbiolo expresses itself in different ways. The terroir of different regions brings out the more savory side of the grape where its fruit character becomes more restrained, and heightened acidity and tannins take center stage.

In the New World, outside of Italy, there are wonderful expressions of Nebbiolo, but it really has a sense of place in Italy. In this episode, we explore what happens to Nebbiolo as we travel to different parts of the boot, mainly focusing on regions around Milan. Tune in for more.

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Follow Keith on Instagram @VinePairKeith. Rate and review this podcast wherever you get your podcasts from. It really helps get the word out there.

“Wine 101” was produced, recorded, and edited by yours truly, Keith Beavers, at the VinePair headquarters in New York City. I want to give a big old shout-out to co-founders Adam Teeter and Josh Malin for creating VinePair. Big shout-out to Danielle Grinberg, the art director of VinePair, for creating the most awesome logo for this podcast. Also, Darby Cicci for the theme song. Listen to this. And I want to thank the entire VinePair staff for helping me learn something new every day. See you next week.

E. & J. Gallo Winery is excited to sponsor this episode of VinePair’s “Wine 101.” Gallo always welcomes new friends to wine with an amazingly wide spectrum of favorites, ranging from everyday to luxury and sparkling wine. (Gallo also makes award-winning spirits, but this is a wine podcast.) Whether you are new to wine or an aficionado, Gallo welcomes you to wine. Visit TheBarrelRoom.com today to find your next favorite, where shipping is available.