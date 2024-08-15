Even if you know just a little bit about Chianti, you’ve probably either seen a black rooster on a wine label or heard a story about the knights of Siena and Florence.

As the legend goes, in the Middle Ages Florence and Siena were both vying for land, and to settle this dispute once and for all they proposed a race. One knight from Florence would start heading south at dawn, and a knight from Siena would start heading north at the same time. Where those knights met would determine the border between the two regions.

Since they didn’t have alarm clocks back then, both knights waited for the sound of a rooster’s morning crow before mounting their horses and taking off. Allegedly, Florence opted for a black rooster, and they starved the poor thing for days. Whereas in Siena they picked a white rooster and fed it well, hoping that it would get a good night’s sleep and wake up early. It turns out that starving an animal is better if you want it to wake up early and look for food. Advantage: Florence.

Whether or not this story is true, it gives a snapshot of what was happening in the Chianti hills at the time. And on this episode of “Wine 101,” we break it all down. Tune in for more.

