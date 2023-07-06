Wine 101: America: Temecula

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by Franciscan Estate. An homage to the Franciscan monks who brought grapes grown in Bordeaux, France, to California, this wine is a culmination of Napa Valley history. It’s a big red that connotes the tradition of winemaking culture, from Bordeaux to Napa, all in one glass.

This episode of “Wine 101” is the first of a six-part series where we explore American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) that may not be as understood as they should be. We’re starting with Temecula Valley in Southern California, located a stone’s throw away from a number of major cities, making it perfectly positioned for wine tourism.

Despite Northern Cali’s reputation as the crown jewel of American wine regions, the state’s winemaking history began in the south. While not geographically close to each other, Napa and Temecula Valley have a lot in common. First and foremost, they’re both valleys, but they also benefit from cooling ocean breezes that waft over them. And where there’s a wind gap, there’s a wine region.

Temecula Valley sits in the high desert and bears enough similarities to a Mediterranean climate that over two dozen grape varieties flourish here. Plus, going on a wine tour in Temecula will be a lot less expensive than tasting through Napa. Here to help Keith unpack this AVA is none other than Devon Parr, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Vintner Project. Tune in for more.

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Follow Keith on Instagram @VinePairKeith. Rate and review this podcast wherever you get your podcasts from. It really helps get the word out there.

“Wine 101” was produced, recorded, and edited by yours truly, Keith Beavers, at the VinePair headquarters in New York City. I want to give a big old shout-out to co-founders Adam Teeter and Josh Malin for creating VinePair. Big shout-out to Danielle Grinberg, the art director of VinePair, for creating the most awesome logo for this podcast. Also, Darby Cicci for the theme song. Listen to this. And I want to thank the entire VinePair staff for helping me learn something new every day. See you next week.

E. & J. Gallo Winery is excited to sponsor this episode of VinePair’s “Wine 101.” Gallo always welcomes new friends to wine with an amazingly wide spectrum of favorites, ranging from everyday to luxury and sparkling wine. (Gallo also makes award-winning spirits, but this is a wine podcast.) Whether you are new to wine or an aficionado, Gallo welcomes you to wine. Visit TheBarrelRoom.com today to find your next favorite, where shipping is available.