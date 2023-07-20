Wine 101: America: Mendocino

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by J Vineyards & Winery. In the northern part of California, the elevation is high and the air is rare — in other words, it’s cool up there. Pinot Noir thrives in environments like this, something J Vineyards knows well, resulting in wines sourced from Mendocino with a characteristic depth of fruit. It’s like a vacation in a glass.

Way up north, above all of California’s major cities, lies Mendocino County. When it comes to wine, this place is like a chocolate box. There are so many different climates here — from foggy valleys to the Mediterranean coastline with cool nights — resulting in a wide spectrum of grape expressions. It’s home to 10 AVAs, and unlike some of California’s more famous wine regions, Mendocino isn’t dominated by big corporate vineyards. Rather, it’s become a playground for small, family-owned producers who are experimenting with different grapes and seeing what sticks.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” host Keith Beavers chats with husband-and-wife winemaking team Erin and Sandy of Dogwood & Thistle Wine Company about the Mendocino AVA. We’re going to get into low-alcohol, high-acid wines and paint a picture of what’s going on in this region. Tune in for more.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Follow Keith on Instagram @VinePairKeith. Rate and review this podcast wherever you get your podcasts from. It really helps get the word out there.

“Wine 101” was produced, recorded, and edited by yours truly, Keith Beavers, at the VinePair headquarters in New York City. I want to give a big old shout-out to co-founders Adam Teeter and Josh Malin for creating VinePair. Big shout-out to Danielle Grinberg, the art director of VinePair, for creating the most awesome logo for this podcast. Also, Darby Cicci for the theme song. Listen to this. And I want to thank the entire VinePair staff for helping me learn something new every day. See you next week.

E. & J. Gallo Winery is excited to sponsor this episode of VinePair’s “Wine 101.” Gallo always welcomes new friends to wine with an amazingly wide spectrum of favorites, ranging from everyday to luxury and sparkling wine. (Gallo also makes award-winning spirits, but this is a wine podcast.) Whether you are new to wine or an aficionado, Gallo welcomes you to wine. Visit TheBarrelRoom.com today to find your next favorite, where shipping is available.