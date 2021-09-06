8 White Russians To Drink After Labor Day

It’s well known in the fashion world that wearing white after Labor Day is a no-no. But although many old-school fashionistas still swear by the old-timey rule, wearing winter whites — like mismatching earrings or doubling up on denim — is once again chic.

While Labor Day may signify that the end of summer is nigh, we’re not giving up our crisp whites just yet — and that applies to our cocktails, too.

The White Russian, a coffee-scented cocktail made with vodka, cream, and Kahlúa, is the ideal beverage for ringing in fall weather. From chilled summer slushies to wintry tipples, there are practically endless variations of the drink “the Dude” made famous. Skirt the trends, and read on for eight of the best White Russians to drink after Labor Day.

If you’ve never tasted a White Russian, it’s best to start with the classic. To make this simple concoction, stir together coffee liqueur, vodka, and cream, and serve over ice in a rocks glass.

Just because warm weather days are coming to an end doesn’t mean we have to leave behind our favorite summer snacks. This White Russian riff takes a campfire favorite to a new level, turning its flavors into cocktail form. To make it, soak graham crackers in milk to infuse their flavor into the liquid. Then, combine the graham cracker milk with marshmallow vodka and coffee liqueur, and top with chocolate syrup and a toasted marshmallow. One sip will transport you to your favorite campsite.

Looking for something on the lighter side? The Black Russian is your new BFF. Invented by Belgian bartender Gustave Tops — the same mixologist who first crafted the White Russian — this two-ingredient cocktail leaves out the cream and sticks to just vodka and Kahlúa. Garnish with a cocktail cherry for added sweetness.

Your frappuccino just got a boozy kick. This recipe includes coffee ice cream, blended to perfection with coffee liqueur, whipped cream flavored vodka, and milk. The decadent result is then topped with whipped cream and grated chocolate for a cocktail that doubles as dessert.

For the plant-based drinks lover, the White Russian has long been on the list of beverages to avoid. Not anymore. This variation replaces the half-and-half with cashew cream, a milk substitute made with soaked cashews, vanilla extract, and maple syrup. One thing’s for certain: This dairy-free treat is full of flavor.

Not a fan of Christmas eggnog? This holiday-ready recipe will satisfy your sweet tooth without being overly filling. With an added dash of peppermint extract and a candy cane garnish, this elevated White Russian would make Santa Claus proud.

Think the White Russian can’t get any more decadent? Think again. This fall-scented sipper adds caramel syrup and sea salt to the equation, making it an ideal dessert pairing you’ll want to sip all the way from Labor Day to New Year’s.

If you’ve ever felt your White Russian wasn’t caffeinated enough, look no further. This warm riff on the cocktail incorporates freshly brewed hot coffee for a cocktail that will appeal to any Irish Coffee fan. Top with some fresh whipped cream for good measure, and toast to the end of overheated summer days.