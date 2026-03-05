Even before Prohibition, states and counties instituted laws related to the production, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Temperance advocates, bootleggers, religious wine producers, and consumers have all weighed in over the years, leading to a hodgepodge of regulations on a state-by-state and county- by-county level.

Some of these mandates come from research and years of developing common sense — for example, don’t drink and drive or operate heavy machinery. Others are based on religious tendencies like dry counties in the South and limitations in Utah. And plenty are just plain weird.

In the ever-changing world of local laws, we’ve found 15 that stand out for their oddity. From a ban on neon signs to rules on where you can buy cold beer, here are some of the weirdest liquor laws in the U.S.

No Deals

Happy hours and comped drinks are staples of bar culture across the country — or so we thought. It turns out that’s not true in any of the places where hosting a happy hour breaks the law. Why’s that? Because it’s illegal to discount liquor in the great states of Alaska, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont. Bartenders in those states might not be able to offer two-for-one specials, but at least they can offer you a freebie every once in a while — but not if they work in Illinois. There, booze can’t be advertised or promoted using the words “free” or “complimentary.” The statute was even enforced relatively recently when Goose Island held a contest offering free beer to customers who could make a field goal after the Chicago Bears missed a playoff-clinching kick in 2019.

No Fun

There are plenty of fun things that get more entertaining after a brew or two — think Cards Against Humanity, tongue twisters, or stargazing. But in a few states, some joyful activities are outlawed. In Maine, games that involve drinking or offer drinks as a prize are a no-go. That means you can win a trivia trophy or play cards at a bar, but there are no free shots for the victors or public places to perfect your pong skills. While we see the tenuous justification for that prohibition, New Mexico and Wyoming have forbidden activities that align more with common sense. In the Land of Enchantment, waterskiing, surfing, or similar activities after a few RTDs will land you behind bars. And if you think your ski runs in Jackson Hole might be improved by spiking your morning coffee, think again. Hitting the slopes with a BAC above the legal limit will stick you with a DUI and the equivalent punishment.

To Sign, or Not to Sign

There are bars that clearly serve booze and speakeasies you have to work hard to find, but neither category is defined by law. In Utah and Alabama, signage at establishments offering alcohol are regulated in specific ways. Utah has quite a few seemingly odd liquor laws stemming from the major population of Mormons there, but we’re partial to the regulation requiring watering holes to post outdoor notices at least as big as a sheet of printer paper that say “This Is a Bar” and “No One Under 21 Allowed.” Other than the wording and size specifications, the sign can be made in any color, out of any material, so be on the lookout for creative interpretations. In Alabama, the law rules in the opposite direction and bans any illuminated or flashing signs. That means no classic neon or LED messages touting cocktails and beer in the Heart of Dixie.

Go Ahead and Drink in Public

There are certain spots like Beale Street in Memphis and all of New Orleans where open containers are the norm, but a few other places choose not to punish public displays of drunkenness. For example, in Nevada, public intoxication is not a crime. While that doesn’t mean you can break the law just because you’ve had a few too many, it does mean walking down the Vegas strip after a full night out won’t get you charged with a misdemeanor. You may have also wondered how Louisiana gets away with its iconic drive-through Daiquiri shops. The state created a loophole for its beloved frozen beverages by deeming a sealed Daiquiri a closed container until a straw has been poked through the lid. That’s some sophisticated logic.

Underage Peculiarities

The legal drinking age has been 21 nationwide since Congress passed the National Minimum Drinking Age Act in 1984, but that doesn’t mean teens haven’t found ways to get their hands on the sauce. If you’re caught drinking in Arkansas and you’re older than 18 but younger than 21, a judge could require you to write an essay on intoxicating liquors, wine, or beer — and we aren’t talking about a wine review. A few states away, in Ohio, certain teenage tipplers can get off scot-free if their parent, legal guardian, or spouse of legal drinking age provides the alcohol or place where it is consumed and is present while that booze is in the possession of or consumed by someone underage. Basically, if your parents don’t turn a blind eye, the law will.

Dry by Default

While U.S. alcohol consumption is at an all-time low, we are by no stretch of the imagination a temperate nation — unless you’re a resident of Kansas, Tennessee, or Mississippi, where all towns are dry by default. That doesn’t mean there’s no booze or only moonshine in those states — it just means that each county has to vote on changing from a dry zone to an alcohol-friendly one. Last year in Kansas, the last two dry counties voted to embrace the bar, though some still require a certain percentage of food sales at places selling drinks. As of 2024, only one county in Tennessee remained dry. In Mississippi, over 30 of the state’s 82 counties are still considered dry.

Infusion Confusion

Infused spirits made with botanicals, fruits, vegetables, or other flavors are popular ways for bars to craft impactful cocktails in a hurry — but not in Idaho. In the land of spuds, liquor must be sold from the original container when the consumer orders it. That means no homemade spicy Margaritas or pickle-infused Martinis can be prepped ahead of time. This can be a pain for both consumers and proprietors, especially at high-volume spots, but with a population less than a quarter that of New York City, bars in Idaho might be able to manage.

Can’t Find a Cold One

State by state, laws regarding where beer, wine, and spirits can be sold vary. In New York, you have to go to a designated store for wine and spirits but beer, cider, and the like can be sold at the supermarket. In New Hampshire, you’ll have to head to one of the state-run outlets to get your fix. And in Indiana, you can find beer at grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies but you can only get cold beer at liquor stores or breweries. The aim is to keep people from cracking one open after their morning shopping trip, but it probably most often leads to warm brews at parties and lots of confusion.

A 90-Year-Old Flood Tax

While states use the money they collect from liquor taxes for everything from public works updates to addiction treatment, a law that’s still on the books in Pennsylvania originally directed liquor taxes to help rebuild a town after a 1936 flood. The 10 percent tax went to Johnstown, but the rate has since increased to 18 percent baked into the price of liquor and now goes toward the state’s general fund. Despite those changes, it’s still known as the Johnstown Flood Tax.