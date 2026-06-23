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When it comes to wine-drinking occasions, it’s hard to beat the allure of peak summer sipping. From backyard barbecues and pool days to picnics in the park, nothing pairs with summertime fun quite like quaffable bottles of crisp whites, refreshing rosés, and zippy skin-contact wines.

Each year, a different style seems to capture our attention and end up in just about every beach bag and cooler you can find. Take the year of “rosé all day” or the summer Instagram feeds that were suddenly flooded with golden-hour snaps of friends sipping orange wine.

Since these trendy bottles are always changing, we asked the most in-the-know sommeliers which bottles they think will be the buzziest this summer. From sessionable white wines that can beat any heat wave to unique blends, these are the bottles wine professionals predict will be crowned the most iconic sips of summer 2026.

The wine of the summer for 2026, according to sommeliers:

Loire Valley Chenin Blanc

Southern Italian whites

Roberto Henriquez Torontel Super Estrella

Picpoul

Fabien Jouves ‘Tu Vin Plus Aux Soirées’

Alsatian blends

Nino Negri ‘Alpi Retiche’ Nebbiolo Bianco

Aligoté

Albariño

Seehof Sauvignon Blanc

Txakoli

Chillable reds

Portuguese whites

American bubbles

Deep, structured rosés

Domaine Rietsch Coquette

Lambrusco

“This summer, I believe we’ll continue to see growing interest in elegant, lower-alcohol wines that emphasize freshness, energy, and drinkability. One category that stands out is Loire Valley Chenin Blanc, particularly from appellations such as Vouvray and Montlouis-sur-Loire. These wines offer remarkable versatility at the table. They combine vibrant acidity, texture, and complexity while remaining refreshing enough for warmer weather. They can pair just as comfortably with seafood and vegetables as they do with richer dishes, making them especially relevant as more diners seek food-friendly wines rather than purely aperitif styles.” —Cécile Chastanet, general manager, Oyatte, New York City

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“One of these days the drinking public at large will stop sleeping on the lesser-known white grapes of Southern Italy. Electric, volcanic whites like Fiano and Falanghina from Campania or Carricante from Etna are brimming with minerality and crisp acidity, making them the perfect summer companions. Drink these with a summer melon salad or roasted branzino.” —Chris Plaia, sommelier, Marisi, La Jolla, Calif.

“This summer I’m drinking Roberto Henriquez Torontel Super Estrella, a macerated wine made from old vines of a natural cross between Muscat of Alexandria and País. In a season of heat waves where wines are often served too cold, Henriquez’s Torontel manages to retain both texture and aromatics so you don’t have to compromise. Think fleshy longan, candied ginger, peach pith, and pickled mango. Tacos de lengua, anyone?” —Darren Sung, sommelier, Lei, NYC

“When folks want to drink something delicious but are more value-conscious, Picpoul is a racy and value-driven grape that crushes for our raw bar selections. People have been gravitating toward more textured rosé and chilled reds (it’s still chilly in Maine!). Fabien Jouves ‘Tu Vin Plus Aux Soirées’ has been great for the shoulder season, but come peak season we’re going all in with Alsace blends that are restrained and quaffable.” —Kevin Denton Rex, beverage director, Elizabeth and Crown Jewel, Portland, Maine

“This summer we’re betting on the Nebbiolo Bianco from Nino Negri, a white grown high in the Lombardy Alps. Against a humid New York August, its stony minerality and savory, almost saline edge are exactly the kind of cold relief the heat demands, while enough texture and quiet complexity keep you reaching for the next glass. It’s the bottle our regulars order when they’re paying attention — and it finally gives Northern Italy’s overlooked whites a spotlight next to the Pinot Grigios and Soaves that have long ruled New York wine lists.” —Andrea Pedrazzoli, partner and creative director, A Pasta Bar, NYC

“My wine of the summer would be Aligoté. Often thought of as ‘the other white wine from Burgundy’ or simply overlooked, I find that Aligoté represents some of the best value in wine today. It goes with just about everything I want to eat when it’s hot outside, from crudo and sushi to crisp salads and crudités, grilled fish, and lobster rolls. It’s wonderfully flexible: bright and refreshing, yet with enough texture and substance to stand up to a proper meal. Too often brushed aside in favor of its more celebrated Chardonnay-based neighbors or greener Sauvignon Blancs, Aligoté deserves far more attention than it gets. Some of my favorite producers include Domaine de Villaine, Pierre-Olivier Garcia, Domaine de Cassiopée, and Jérôme Galeyrand, but there are countless excellent examples out there, many of them readily available if you take the time to look.” —Cody Pruitt, owner, Capitaine and Chateau Royale, NYC

“I’m predicting that it will finally happen: Albariño is going to make its mainstream breakout. After years of Sancerre being pushed on you and wondering why it is such a thing at price points that have started to become absurd, look for Albariño from Rías Baixas in Galicia, Spain. This is the home of Albariño, and my pick, if you can find it, is Leirana from Rías Baixas. Think razor-sharp acidity with a balance of saline minerality and a hint of honeysuckle. Perfect for your pool day, or pair it with seafood or salads.” —Joe Pannenbacker, owner and wine curator, APT 115, Austin

“I’m becoming somewhat of a Sauvignon Blanc apologist. When done right, it’s vivacious in a way that matches the energy of the summer. Seehof Sauvignon Blanc is crushable, but doesn’t skimp on complexity. Like biting into the purest, most concentrated, delicious yellow grapefruit you can imagine.” —Chris Gellein, wine director, Claud, NYC

“2026 is the year of Txakoli. Famously made from the Hondarrabi Zuri grape in Basque Country. Txakoli gives me everything I want in a summer wine. It’s light, crisp, and always has the telltale fizziness that makes your mouth water. Grab some cured meats, salty oysters, and pour your wine from high up while pretending to be on vacation in San Sebastián.” —Kenny Toll, head sommelier, Redwood Hospitality (Cafe Mado, Place des Fêtes, Golden Ratio), Brooklyn

“My prediction is that chillable reds will continue to build momentum, and there are so many options. Got a crushable Pinot Noir from Sonoma Coast or Oregon? Got a Schiava from Alto Adige or a Gamay from Beaujolais? Pop those lovelies in the fridge and let them chill for 30 minutes. When you open them and take a sip, the wine is fresh with tart fruit, standing at attention, ready to tease your taste buds, and make those around you thirsty for your attention… or maybe just to mooch tasty wine off you!” —Chris Gaither, master sommelier, Maroon by Chef Kwame Onwuachi, Las Vegas

“I’m super excited about the white wines coming in from Portugal this year. From the historic mainland valleys of Alentejo to the remote, volcanic coasts of the Azores, I’ve been blown away by the freshness, vibrant character, and deep sense of place these wines can carry. Hamilton Reis’s Natus Branco and Ameztoy and d’Almeida’s Mater-Dôme have been among our favorites to pour so far this season.” —Rhys Williams, sommelier, Musket Room, NYC

“While the best time to drink sparkling wine is all the time, popping bubbles on the beach or by the pool is simply one of life’s purest joys. Let’s capture two trends: the rising popularity of domestic wines, and the shift toward drinkers opting for higher-end, unique bottles from earnest winemakers. Michael Cruse is one of the most compelling American winemakers of the past decade. His single-vineyard, single-vintage sparkling wine label, Ultramarine, is magnetic year after year. Textured, opulent, and just sexy, it’s a wine made for memories.” —Riley Murphy, head sommelier, Crane Club, NYC

“Rosé continues to be a summer staple, but the conversation is evolving beyond ultra-pale, easy-drinking styles. I’m excited to see wine drinkers increasingly gravitating toward rosés with more texture, structure, depth, and color. These wines are just as comfortable at the dinner table as they are by the pool. Styles like Tavel, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, Chiaretto di Bardolino, and Cabernet Franc rosé from the Loire are gaining attention for their ability to pair with a wider range of foods while still delivering the freshness people crave in warm weather. The trend reflects a growing appreciation for rosé as a serious food wine rather than simply a seasonal aperitif.” —Vanessa Price, wine director, Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection, Gardiner, N.Y.

“Rietsch Coquette 2022 is somewhere between a light red and a rosé. It’s salty and buoyant with aromatics — an easy daytime or beachside beverage and just as delicious next to barbecue food late into the night. This one is a crowd pleaser with a bit of a wild side.” —Julia Schwartz, wine director, Stars, NYC

“My pick for the wine of the summer has to be Lambrusco. While orange wine enjoyed its moment in the spotlight over the past few years, and the trend of light, chilled reds and pét-nats continues to gain momentum, I’m casting my vote for the perfect marriage of both worlds: bubbles and refreshing red fruit. Often underestimated and overlooked, Lambrusco is one of Italy’s most joyful wines. Lively and frothy, it bursts with notes of blackberry, ripe plum, and delicate violet, all balanced by bright acidity, gentle tannins, and a crisp, dry finish. It’s the kind of wine that feels tailor-made for summer, whether paired with fresh seafood, enjoyed during a long al fresco lunch, or sipped at sunset overlooking the water.” —Milos Zica, partner and beverage director, Bar Susanne, Brooklyn