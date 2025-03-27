Whether it be long, elegant hand-blown stemware or squat tavern glasses, every restaurant has its signature wine glass set. But when they’re not working, what do sommeliers prefer to drink out of when they get home?

We asked wine pros from across the country to share their preferred glassware. For some, it’s all about comfort and versatility (and limiting the possibility of breakage), while others enjoy bringing out the delicate crystal stemware whenever they get a chance to open a bottle.

From easy-to-clean options for a casual night to specialty vessels that will elevate any at-home drinking experience, here are the glasses that 11 sommeliers elect to use on their own time.

The best glassware to use at home, according to sommeliers:

Glasvin Bistro Glass

Spiegelau Style Red Wine

Gabriel Glas StandArt

Ravenscroft Crystal Tasting Glasses

Grassl Vigneron Liberté

AP Zalto Glass

Schott Zwiesel

Glasvin Universal Glass

Vintage Glasses

Riedel Ouverture Red

Zalto

“At home, I exclusively use the Glasvin Bistro glass — I’m completely hooked. It’s the perfect balance of casual and elegant: a universal shape that works for anything I’m drinking, with the lightness and finesse of hand-blown glass without being too delicate. I used to have a more classic set, but after too many breaks I switched entirely to the Bistro and haven’t looked back. The vessel truly matters, and this one is perfect without feeling too precious.” —Shanna Nasiri, owner, With Others, Brooklyn

“We keep it pretty low-key at home by using the Spiegelau Style Red Wine as a universal glass. It’s great for everything from Champagne to Pinot Noir, plus it’s sturdy enough that I don’t feel like it will snap in my hand when I wash it.” —Stacey Gibson, sommelier and co-owner, Parallel, Portland, Ore.

“At APT 115 and at home I use Gabriel Glas StandArt. They are relatively durable and easy to wash in the dishwasher. They polish up nice and most of all they really do wonders for the wine. I love that they are universal glasses, so I drink everything out of them. From red to white, sparkling, dessert wine and everything in between.” —Joe Pannenbacker, owner, APT 115, Austin, Texas

“I keep a set of Ravenscroft crystal tasting glasses and Dyrgrip IKEA glasses for having guests over. I have very little space and am naturally clumsy, so I need something functional and durable while still being lightweight.” —Alexandra Nord, sommelier, Provenance, Philadelphia

“I’ve been spoiled working in fine dining and having access to all of the hand-blown glassware lines. At home I personally use the Grassl Vigneron series as I feel it’s the most versatile and balanced version of hand-blown glass currently being made. The slender yet precise feel of the stem, the wide base, and the scope of the glassware series make for a well-rounded lineup. If I had to choose one in the series it would be the Liberté. I tend to go for Champagne and white, so this glass is a natural choice. But if I am going to the beach or a picnic, Govino has suited me incredibly well.” —Kelly Eckel, service director, Harbor House, Elk, Calif.

“When it comes to glassware and wine, I’m pretty particular, so I like to stock the good stuff. Maybe because I don’t drink too much at home. So when I do pop a bottle, it’s usually something worth savoring. That’s why I love Zalto. Their razor-thin, handblown design isn’t just for show — it actually makes wine taste better. The shape enhances aromas, the weight (or lack of it) feels incredible in hand, and somehow, every sip just hits differently. The AP Zalto is what I have at home, and it’s my go-to. However, if Zalto isn’t in the budget, I also love Gabriel Stemware, Glasvin, and the Riedel Veloce line. They all deliver an elegant, high-performance experience without the Zalto price tag. That said, at the end of the day, sometimes you just need a vessel, and a coffee mug will do just fine.” —Kimberly Cavoores, executive beverage director, Elizabeth Street Hospitality, NYC

“I think that Riedel is and has been the most reliable producer of wine glasses on the market for quite some time, and they have a massive catalog and a huge range of styles and prices. Of course, it’s pretty farfetched to imagine having a different glass for any of 30 or 40 different types of wine, especially for someone like me living in a small studio apartment. I think Schott Zwiesel makes a durable, handsome, and fairly universal style of wine glass that I’ve been partial to for many years. Both companies are great, and both are easily available online.” —Austin Ferrier, beverage director, Sushi Note, Los Angeles

“I use the same glassware we use at the restaurant: Glasvin’s Universal Glass. Simple and elegant, I really prefer to drink wine out of a stem, but am not above using whatever vessel’s available.” —Alex Burch, owner and beverage director, Bad Idea, Nashville

“We use a mix of random vintage glasses found throughout our travels, both stem and stemless. When we are entertaining at home, or just enjoying a glass after a long shift, we’re not fussy about it. If the glass is pretty, I’m going to use it.” —Jessie Harris, owner, Brunette Wine Bar, Kingston, N.Y.

“At home, I keep it simple and old-school — usually a Zalto Universal or a Riedel Ouverture Red, depending on the mood. When I want to make someone a little nervous, I break out the Zalto (there’s just something about the way people hold it like it might shatter in their hands). But for a more relaxed, everyday vibe, the Riedel Ouverture Red does the job perfectly. I’ve tested plenty of glassware, but these are the ones I always come back to.” —Alicia Kemper, owner and wine director, Buvons, Long Beach, Calif.

“For the most part, I think that glassware should be as serviceable as possible, something that gives you a good nose and is pleasurable to hold. This could be anything from generic, entry-level Riedels to hand-blown Turkish cone glasses. It just depends on what makes sense for the wine and the moment. That said, I do like to bust out the Zaltos when a bottle calls for it, and then do my best to polish the glassware without snapping the stem and going into ZoomCare for another round of stitches.” —Joel Gunderson, owner and sommelier, Heavenly Creatures, Portland, Ore.

*Image retrieved from Alina Rosanova via stock.adobe.com