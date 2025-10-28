In 1976, the Judgment of Paris put Napa Valley on the map by virtue of California wines besting French wines in a blind taste test. Nearly 50 years later, Napa has defined the map in the purview of some enthusiasts, particularly if they’re into rich, oaky Chardonnay or luscious, jammy Cabernet Sauvignon. The region’s popularity has given rise to several viticultural heavyweights whose names are recognizable even to the most casual of semi-occasional wine drinkers. These wines, like Caymus and Opus One, can often dominate the popular region’s narrative.

However, there are some bona fide gems lurking in the shadows of longstanding Napa royalty. These underrated producers don’t get the hype like the legends do, but that only makes them more precious finds to discover. Of course, with so many Napa wines to choose from — some might argue too many — finding these bottles isn’t always an easy task.

With that in mind, we enlisted the expertise of 13 sommeliers to find out their choices for the most underrated wines Napa has to offer. Here’s what they had to say.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The most underrated Napa wines, according to sommeliers:

Barnett Vineyards Rattlesnake Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

Robert Sinskey Marcien

Matthiasson Wines Napa Valley Refosco

Enfield Wine Co.

Sequoia Grove Winery Cabernet Sauvignon

Trefethen Dry Riesling

Voces Cabernet Sauvignon

Ink Grade Andosol Red Blend

Eisele Vineyards

Melka Cabernet Franc

Melka Cabernet Sauvignon

DuMOL Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

Ashes & Diamonds Winery Blanc No. 9

Arnot-Roberts Vare Vineyard Ribolla Gialla

Casa Nuestra Chenin Blanc

Lang & Reed Chenin Blanc

Farella Merlot

Hendry Winery

“Barnett Vineyards is one of the most underrated wineries in Napa. They’ve received recognition before, but maintain far less presence than the big-name Napa producers. Barnett makes intensely bold and structured Cabernet Sauvignon, with Rattlesnake Hill being their most acclaimed bottle. This wine, like all their red wines, is also estate-grown. This is a rarity in Napa, where most wineries reserve estate fruit only for their flagship bottlings.” —Kinga Mackowiak, beverage director and sommelier, Apple Blossom, Denver

“When we’re seeking out wines from Napa Valley, we look for wines that punch above their price point, are made in a style where the green notes are celebrated and not hidden, and with some age. Robert Sinskey Marcien is a wine that jumps to the top of that list. The Marcien is a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced from organic vineyards on the Napa side of Carneros. These wines are traditionally released five-plus years later than many of their contemporaries and highlight New World fruit with an old world sensibility.” —John Filkins Jr., corporate beverage director, Clyde’s Restaurant Group, Washington, D.C.

“Matthiasson Wines Napa Valley Refosco is a hidden Napa gem. Sourced from a mere five rows of organically cultivated grapes grown in the winery’s cool-climate home vineyard, Matthiasson’s crunchy, juicy, Fruili-leaning expression tips the capello to light-hearted reds from northeastern Italy that masterfully balance fruit and earth to supremely delicious effect.” —Joshua Wesson, sommelier and wine advisor, SAVIENNE, NYC

“Enfield Wine Co. is one of the most underrated names connected to Napa right now. D.C. native John Lockwood, who trained under some of the region’s greats, makes wines that show incredible restraint while still feeling unmistakably Californian. Not all of his wines carry an official Napa Valley designation, but many of his vineyard sources sit in or just beside the region. I think they’re some of the most exciting wines being made in California today.” —Andrew Limberg, lead project manager, Liberty Tavern, Arlington, Va.

“Sequoia Grove Winery Cabernet Sauvignon. I have worked with this wine for about 30 years and it never stops delivering the same and similar flavors of blackberries, dark plums, cocoa powder, and cedar. The overall structure of the Cabernet still delivers even in odd or so-called ‘sub-par’ vintages. The gripping tannins are like a heavy blanket on the tongue. The mélange of flavors has this wine pairing with game meats like venison, buffalo, and lamb. This wine is a go-to whenever a guest wants a good glass of red that is above average and has a great value as well.” —William Lewis, managing partner and sommelier, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar, Newport Beach, Calif.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a big Napa wine drinker, but Trefethen has a Dry Riesling that I particularly enjoy. Its flavor profile of citrus and stone fruit matched with its zestiness and zippiness allows for a really pleasurable drinking experience. Last time I visited Napa, I regretted not checking them out in person, but I would definitely recommend this winery as a house to look towards for quality and vibrant wines.” —David Mor, partner, Mirra, Chicago

“One of my favorite Napa wines is Voces Cabernet Sauvignon. It has a rich, smooth flavor and balance. It also has deep notes of dark berries, plum, and coffee with just the right amount of oak. The wine feels full-bodied but still elegant, showing off the natural character of the vineyard without being overly heavy. Each sip feels carefully crafted, offering both depth and approachability — the kind of wine that’s enjoyable on its own or paired with food. The story behind Voces makes it even more special. Winemaker Fernando Candelario, whose family came from Michoacán, Mexico. worked his way up from the cellars at Robert Mondavi before creating Voces in Napa Valley. That mix of craftsmanship, passion, and heritage comes through beautifully in every bottle.” —Jose Diaz, beverage director, Paraiso, Washington, D.C.

“Ink Grade’s Andosol Red Blend feels like a true nod to Napa’s roots, back when Zinfandel and blends were at the heart of the region before Cabernet took center stage. Farmed biodynamically on the volcanic slopes of Howell Mountain, the vineyards bring incredible texture and tension to the wine. It shows deep dark fruit, graphite, and a touch of spice, all lifted by a natural freshness that keeps it elegant and alive. What I love most is how it captures Napa’s balance of power and grace, honoring its history while showing where the region is headed next.” —Remy Loet, sommelier, Aria, Atlanta

“One Napa winery that always stands out is Eisele Vineyard. All of their wines are biodynamic and their varieties are all complex, elegant, and always on point. I also love Melka Wines; their Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon always stand out to me. DuMOL also has a great Napa Cabernet that nicely complements their Sonoma lineup. All of these are real gems if you can find them in a store.” —Jette Starniri, vice president of operations, The Feathered Fox, Jersey City, N.J.

“The Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon No. 9 from Ashes & Diamonds Winery is Napa through a white-Bordeaux lens, and it provided me with such a fun learning moment when I visited them in the spring. The Sauvignon Blanc brings all of the incredible citrus and aromatics. Meanwhile, the Semillon arrives behind with this waxy, slick textural glide. Sourced from the cooler south end of the valley, it’s bright and herbaceous, with incredible salinity as opposed to being overly ripe and oaky. Versatile, and quietly contrarian for Napa. Bright, rich, and teasingly gentle. Truly, truly underrated.” —Cristian Urbina, head sommelier, The Dabney, Washington, D.C.

“Arnot-Roberts Vare Vineyard Ribolla Gialla. There is, for me, no greater plot of land in Napa than Vare Vineyard in the Oak Knoll district. Duncan Arnot Meyers and Jason Lee Roberts, a brilliant duo of best friends, produce a 100 percent Ribolla Gialla wine from this plot with subtle skin contact, excellent texture, and seemingly endless layers. These excellent wines are still among the most underrated wines in the Napa Valley.” —Cyrus Nelson, wine director, BATA, Tucson, Ariz.

“While Napa is globally known for its amazing Cabernets, the region’s old-vine Chenin Blanc quietly tells a more nuanced story. Producers like Casa Nuestra and Lang & Reed are crafting beautifully balanced Chenin Blancs that showcase bright acidity, minerality, and layers of stone fruit and florals. These wines are versatile at the table and age surprisingly well, yet they remain under the radar.” —Stefan Milic, senior food and beverage manager, Yolan, Nashville

“Napa is home to some wonderful families who have been farming there for multiple generations. For example: Farella makes the most beautiful Merlot with their own Coombsville fruit; if it were labeled Cabernet Sauvignon, people would pay double for it. Hendry Winery also makes an exciting variety of wines from Albariño to Primitivo to Malbec, at incredibly affordable prices. Never be afraid to try something new, especially if it’s delicious wine from nice people!” —Ali Coyle, sommelier, Fable & Spirit, Newport Beach, Calif.