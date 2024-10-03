Often celebrated as a chameleon for its adaptability depending on terroir and winemaking style, Chardonnay produces some of the most beautiful and coveted wines in the world. However, with this elevated status comes lofty price tags that can be off-putting for many consumers.

Seeking affordable yet overachieving Chardonnay, we reached out to sommeliers. With suggestions for bottles from Burgundy, examples from the Jura, and one “absolutely addictive” Chardonnay that hails from the underappreciated Auvergne region, the experts were in a very French state of mind. And for those seeking bottles beyond France, budget-friendly wines from California, Oregon, Germany and Italy also made appearances in these sommeliers’ recommendations. There’s even a canned Chardonnay that’s an ideal sidekick for a picnic.

Keep reading to discover Chardonnay that offers excellent value without compromising on flavor.

The best bang-for-your-buck Chardonnay, according to sommeliers:

“Dare I pick a French wine region and still claim bang-for-your-buck? Venture south of Burgundy into Beaujolais to find stunning Chardonnays at great prices. Highly overlooked as the reds of the region steal the show, these wines provide the grace and elegance expected of French Chardonnay, but without the sticker shock. Want to give one a go? Try out Domaine Dupeuble Beaujolais Blanc: unoaked, crisp, and refreshing!” —Daniella Lauricella, director of hospitality, Llama Inn & Llama San, NYC

“I’m really loving Dominique Gruhier’s Tonnerre Blanc. We just started pouring it by the glass here at Ètra. It has enough minerality for the folks scared of Chardonnay and the right amount of body and opulence for those who aren’t. You can never go wrong with Burgundy!” —Andrew Lawson, general manager & co-owner, Ètra, Los Angeles

“With the ever-escalating prices of Burgundy, I often find myself reaching for the delicious yet affordable Chardonnays of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. The region has become an icon for New World Pinot Noir, but the Chardonnays from this corner of the northwest are often overlooked. There’s a laundry list of superb producers, but a few that come to mind are Walter Scott, Brick House, and Lingua Franca. Their higher-end cuvées are worth seeking out, but for sheer enjoyment, the entry-level bottles offer remarkable quality for the price and are truly tough to beat.” —Matt Lynn, head sommelier, Jōji, NYC

“For me, the Jura carries the best value and excitement for Chardonnay. Terroir and farming within the region can be as serious as Burgundy with the added approachability of price. Les Granges Paquenesses’s La Mamette Chardonnay is fresh and energetic yet also textured and savory. Loreline Laborde works with old vines all by hand, and has been quietly making some of the most dependable wines in the region.” —Julia Schwartz, wine director, Claud, NYC

“The best bang-for-your-buck Chardonnay is the 2022 vintage of the Gabriele Morra Chardonnay from Langhe, Italy. The wine is made from the Fausoni [vineyard] in Neive — which is mostly well known for Barbaresco — and treated like the red wine: harvested early and vinified entirely in cement. I love it paired with vegetables and seafood, but it is also complex enough to pair with any meat dish. It is fun and a fantastic value for an unusual white wine.” —Roberto Longo, sommelier, Blanca, Brooklyn

“Patz & Hall 2021 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay. Opulent and robust, this wine boasts well-defined structure and an enticing medley of flavors. Notes of Lemon Drop gracefully accentuate the dried apple and pear tart nuances, while a generous touch of toasty undertones enhances the profile. The creamy, lingering finish is invigorated by a lively acidity, making for a richly satisfying experience.” —Filippo Cortivo, sommelier and co-owner, Osteria Mamma, Los Angeles

“My favorite Chardonnays are Burgundies, but it’s hard to find a value Burgundy these days. Some great values can still be found in the Mâcon in southern Burgundy. I’m really liking Domaine l’Arfentiere’s Mâcon-Uchizy. It is a little more fleshy, as can be expected from this warmer Burgundian region, but it has a beautiful chalky minerality that keeps it fresh and fun.” —Lily Stag, sommelier and general manager, MaMou, New Orleans

“Presqu’ile Santa Barbara County Chardonnay is my go-to for a classic, Californian take on Chablis-style Chardonnay. It offers incredible value with its crisp, clean notes and balanced minerality. For something a bit more contemporary and vibrant, the 2022 Brand Electric Chardonnay Acid Test from Pfalz, Germany, is an absolute standout. It brings a bright, fresh, and almost electrifying acidity, making it perfect for those looking to explore a high-voltage twist on Chardonnay.” —Shanna Nasiri, owner, With Others, Brooklyn

“When it comes to Chardonnay, the best way to get a bang for your buck is to find a lesser-known region or one that isn’t renowned necessarily for Chardonnay production. This would exclude, of course, regions like Burgundy or Sonoma, Calif. We are currently serving Rocca Giovanni Chardonnay from Langhe, Italy. This Chardonnay has a clean, refreshing quality consisting of pears, lemon, and herbs [with] bright acidity that leads to it being a great crowd-pleaser.” —Nadine Pizzuto, general manager and wine director, Riverpark, NYC

“You can actually find some killer Chardonnay offerings from Burgundy with price tags that won’t make your heart stop, as well as a few stellar domestic options. Here are some of my favorite Chardonnays that I think offer the best bang for anyone’s buck: 2022 Moreau-Naudet from Chablis; 2022 Paul Nicolle from Burgundy; 2020 Scar of the Sea Vino de Los Ranchos Chardonnay from Santa Barbara, [and the] 2021 Scribe Chardonnay from Sonoma County.” —Evelyn Goreshnik, wine director, Last Word Hospitality, Los Angeles

“If you’re a fan of white Burgundies but want something more approachable in price, I recommend looking for a Beaujolais Blanc. Beaujolais is better known in the States for their jammy Gamays, but the region also produces a small amount of wonderful, chalky Chardonnay that pairs well with food and drinks wonderfully by itself. Though considered by many to be part of greater Burgundy, differences in soil and climate make Beaujolais Blanc a unique drinking experience.” —Andrew Avery, sommelier, The Standard Grill, NYC

“Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay offers exceptional value with its apple and pear flavors, baking spice notes, [and] a smooth, creamy finish. At its price point, it delivers a quality comparable to higher-end wines, making it an excellent choice for both casual sipping and pairing with a variety of dishes. For wine lovers looking for a well-rounded, affordable Chardonnay, this bottle stands out.” —Fernando Grullon, director of outlets, The Revere Hotel, Boston

“Famille du Vin Château de Béru Chablis. Wine in a can is polarizing for many customers, but I win them over every time with this Chardonnay from Château de Béru. Female winemaker Athénaïs took over in 2004 and converted to biodynamic agriculture, aiming to showcase the unique terroir of her home through minimal-intervention winemaking. This is a clean and floral Chardonnay with a hint of creaminess from the malolactic fermentation. It has a great balance between fleshy, white stone fruits and the typical minerality from the limestone soils in the region. It’s light, refreshing, and repeatedly satisfying.” —Alexandra Angelo, owner, Madame Claude Wine, Hamilton Park, Jersey City, N.J.

“I look to the Jura for Chardonnay that is energetic, direct, and versatile. Tissot’s wines stand out, of course, particularly the sans soufre (zero added sulfur) Barberon bottling. But [another] recent discovery is the salty, intense La Mamette Chardonnay from Les Granges Pacqueness.” —Dora Grossman-Weir, sommelier, Tolo, NYC

“The 2020 Tramin Chardonnay [from Italy’s] Alto Adige. This Chardonnay excels due to its unique terroir where mineral-rich, well-drained soils enhance its vibrant citrus flavors and crisp acidity. The region’s alpine climate, with its cool nights and sunny days, allows for a long, balanced ripening period. Sonsie Boston offers it for $15 a glass, making this exceptional Chardonnay and its storied heritage accessible for everyone to enjoy.” —Lauryna Smitaite, general manager, Sonsie, Boston

“I would say my favorite at the moment is Mâcon La Roche-Vineuse [from] Olivier Merlin. It is less than $30 on the shelf and it punches way above its weight class in both style and structure. With some producers selling Bourgogne Blanc for over $100, you can see the relative value.” —Zach Kameron, beverage manager and sommelier, Peak with Priceless, NYC

“Guillot-Broux Mâcon-Cruzille Les Genièvrières. In a world where the words ‘white Burgundy’ and ‘value’ have become antagonists, Guillot-Broux shines through as a beacon for price-quality ratio. The wines are tense, aromatic, terroir-driven, and delicious. And sure, you might still spend around $35 to $45 retail for a bottle, but it will most certainly deliver an insane bang-for-your-buck compared to its white Burgundy counterparts for $70 to $115.” —Luke Boland, wine director, Hospitality Department (The Bronze Owl, Point Seven, Coral Omakase), NYC

“I’ll continue my shouting from the rooftops about Auvergne wines, and in this case, it’s valid once again: Chardonnay from the Auvergne is the cure for the less-knowledgeable Chardonnay hater [with its] beautiful, mineral-forward volcanic undertones and minimal, if not completely absent, oak. With Auvergne Chardonnay, you’re not paying for Burgundian real estate or the Jura’s cultiness. Instead, [you’re just getting] good, honest agriculture with a healthy dose of idiosyncrasy thrown in. Some of my favorite examples of value-driven Auvergne Chardonnay would be Marie and Vincent Tricot’s Désiré or Escargot, and Domaine des Trouillères’ Annolium Blanc. Drinker, beware, though: The Auvergne is absolutely addictive, and you quickly might find yourself sharing my soapbox espousing praise for this undersung region.” —Cody Pruitt, beverage director + managing partner, Libertine, NYC

*Image retrieved from Ievgenii Meyer via stock.adobe.com