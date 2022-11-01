The wines of Bordeaux are legendary. Farmers and vintners in the region have been making wine since the 1700s — and at a very high quality, no less. There are many famous appellations in the region, and because of the name recognition, great Bordeaux can be extremely expensive.

If you’re looking to get a great deal in Bordeaux (or you’d like to simply try some of these legendary wines without emptying your savings) look no further than this list. We asked 10 sommeliers and wine pros where to look for a bang-for-your-buck bottle. Here’s what they recommended.

The Bordeaux That Offer the Best Bang for Your Buck, According to Somms

Château de Pez Saint-Estèphe

Château Maurac Haut-Médoc

2018 Closeries des Moussis Haut-Médoc

Château Chasse-Spleen Moulis en Médoc

Château Peyfaures Bordeaux Supérieur

Secret de Château Biac Cadillac

Château Vieux Faurie, Saint-Emilion

Château Meyney Saint-Estèphe

Château Graville Lacoste Blanc

Château Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

Château les Martins Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux

“Château de Pez is the best bang for your buck Bordeaux. This is a vineyard located across the road from Château Calon-Ségur, in the northern parts of Saint-Estèphe. It has all the silky tannins of a high-dollar Bordeaux at a steal.” —Amy Racine, beverage director, North Fork Table & Inn, Southold, N.Y.

“A 50/50 blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon from Château Maurac in Haut-Médoc really brings a great value in the form of an approachably easy-to-drink red from one of the world’s most famous wine regions. Dark fruits with a hint of licorice; the wine is a great everyday sipper.” —Kevin Bratt, divisional beverage director, Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, Miami

“It’s so easy to spend a fortune when considering a high-quality bottle of Bordeaux, but look no further than the 2018 Closeries des Moussis Haut-Médoc for a tantalizing option that bears immense price to quality. Pascale Choime and Laurence Alias founded this micro-winery in 2008 and have created a beautiful anomaly in the land of big Bordeaux: lady-run, micro-scale, organic farming integrated with biodynamic principles, and wines in a more light and elegant old-school frame. Once opened, this bottle shows everything you want from Bordeaux: balanced red and black fruits, subtle graphite and earth, and a more mid-weight structure that is juicy yet high in acid.” —Sam Bogue, wine director, Flour+Water Hospitality Group, San Francisco

“Bordeaux is a region known for its estates and vintage dependency. My favorite trick is to buy from a smaller house in a great vintage. Aging that bottle for a couple of years greatly improves the quality without spending any more money. Château Chasse-Spleen from the Moulis-en-Médoc will develop the same extraordinary flavors over time as the most prestigious château of the region.” —Richard Hanauer, partner and wine director, RPM Restaurants (Chicago, Washington D.C., Las Vegas)

“Finding second-label wines from top producers easily delivers some of the most consistent and pleasurable bottles of younger Bordeaux. Looking for ‘off-vintage’ or older wines from lesser-known châteaux can also be fun if you like more rustic, earthy, and/or green notes. Specifically, Château Peyfaures (Bordeaux Supérieur) and Château Biac (Cadillac) are very good values.” —John Mckenna, beverage director, l’abeille, New York

“Bordeaux can be a daunting thing to buy if you don’t know what you’re getting into. The bottle shop at Rex has a spectacular option in Château Vieux Faurie, newly given grand cru status in Saint-Emilion, but lacks the big-name recognition to garner high prices. A few miles down the road, you can find bottles that typically sell for hundreds if not thousands, but this bottle will only cost you $49.” —Nick Baitzel, director of operations, Sojourn Restaurants, Philadelphia

“If you are looking for a bold full-bodied Bordeaux at a decent value, Saint-Estèphe Château Meyney is it! Depending on the vintage (my favorite from the current releases is 2015), the price ranges between $40 and $70 a bottle. The blend is predominant Cabernet Sauvignon followed by Merlot and Petit Verdot. This wine offers structured yet polished notes of black fruit, tobacco, cedar, and soft spice. The tannins are soft and well integrated; the finish is long and persistent. Perfect pairing for rich and savory meat dishes.” —Irene Justiniani, sommelier, Pastis, New York

“Dreaming about the classic wines of Bordeaux, one’s imagination often drifts to the classified growths — and more often to powerful expressions of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot than to vivacious bottlings of Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc — but there’s plenty of pedigree to pursue with Bordeaux Blanc. We’ve been enamored with the wines of Château Graville-Lacoste for many years, which over-deliver in both substance and humility, pairing beautifully with fresh cheeses and inspired bread along with simple renditions of grilled fish.” —Brent Karlicek, beverage director, Postino Wine Cafe, Arizona

“Château Ducasse has been my reference point for great-value white wine from early in my career. It was on the list at an Indian restaurant I worked at. Of course, it goes great with saag paneer, but more to the point, it’s a study in balancing richness and elegance. 70 percent Sémillion, 30 percent Sauvignon Blanc, and aged in stainless. It’s ripe, juicy, and a little waxy while still having that zippy Sauvy B acid.” —Jamie Harrison Rubin, sommelier, Kid Stuff Hospitality, Philadelphia

“A favorite affordable Bordeaux at Middle Child is the Domaine Michel Bergeron, Château Les Martins Côtes de Bordeaux 2018. An on-point representation of a Right Bank Bordeaux, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, and Merlot shine due to great winemaking and clay and limestone soils. There’s refreshing acidity, red fruit, and balanced tannins. It’s great with food or on its own. I’d pair it with a grilled pork chop marinated with rice vinegar and soy sauce, but it would also hold its own with a steak.” —Sarah Myers, wine buyer and service manager, Middle Child Clubhouse, Philadelphia