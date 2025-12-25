There are three overarching styles in beer: ales, lagers, and ale/lager hybrids. While this classification is technically correct, it doesn’t quite tell the whole story. Hundreds of subcategories exist under these umbrellas, and some have become popular enough to feel like an independent class. These styles have carved out permanent spots in the beer drinker’s lexicon — everyone who drinks beer on the regular generally knows what to expect when they order an IPA or a stout.

There is also an abundance of lesser-known or neglected styles that don’t garner attention quite as readily. But this can change rapidly. Once a beer style captures the imagination of the beer-drinking community, it gains a clear pathway to ascend to taproom mainstay. Any brew can do this, too: It could be a style that’s previously languished in obscurity, or a classic, beloved type that just fell by the wayside due to the arrival of something new and shiny.

The breadth of potential makes predicting the next big beer style somewhat difficult. Then again, such speculation wouldn’t be quite so fun or intriguing if it were easy. With that in mind, we asked 11 brewers their thoughts on what the next big beer style may be. Feel free to bookmark this article and revisit it next year to see how they did.

The next big beer style, according to brewers:

5 to 6 percent pale ales

Balanced beers

‘Beer-flavored’ beers

Black IPAs

Heavily bitter IPAs

European-style lagers

Sessionable, low-ABV beers

Munich-style helles

Single-origin beers

Classic lagers with American hops

‘Table strength’ saisons

“We’ve collectively done double IPAs, triple IPAs, barrel-aged stouts, pastry stouts, lagers, pilsners, and now everybody’s talking about taking the alcohol out of what we brew. Sigh. Next big style? What I want it to be is a return to 5 to 6 percent pale ales — American, British, Australian, Belgian, I genuinely don’t care. These are balanced, flavorful beers meant to be drunk, not dissected or chased for hype. Which, yes, is probably the moment where I start telling all these kids to get off my damn lawn.” —Brian Confer, co-owner and head brewer, Stormcloud Brewing Company, Frankfort, Mich.

“Rather than one particular beer style being the next big thing, we will see an ethos shift of what consumers are looking for in general, and it has already begun. We are in the midst of a full-fledged balanced-beer revival in the craft beer world and I am fully here for it, both as a drinker and brewer. This trend is the result of a collective palate (and wallet!) fatigue a growing number of modern craft drinkers are experiencing after years of chasing the hoppiest and most intensely flavorful beers ever brewed. The balance and nuance of crisp lagers and lower-ABV ales are a welcome respite from all this.” —Tim Adams, founder and owner, Oxbow Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

“My answer would have to be ‘beer-flavored beers.’ For a long time we did a great job as an industry educating consumers about the many flavors of craft beer. But since craft has become ubiquitous, the brewers, retailers, and even distributors have lost focus on teaching people what quality craft beer means, because everyone was buying craft beers. Now, I think we are going to see a focus on more classic beer styles and flavors. We’ll also see a return to intentionality along with increased education on why these beers are the best match for any and all social occasions. There’s less room for gimmicks and wild flavors, and there will always be room for a well-executed classic style that focuses on balance and drinkability.” —Jonathan Porter, owner and brewer, Smog City Brewing Co., Torrance, Calif.

“2026 will hopefully bring black IPAs to the forefront again. I fell in love with this style when I was younger, and it’s stuck with me since. Hoppy, bitter, a little smoky with a nice, dry finish. I hope this beer returns in 2026 so my fridge is fully stocked. Get out there and drink some black IPAs! ”—Creighton Morris, assistant brewer, Finback Brewing, Queens, N.Y.

“I think the next popular beer style will be IPAs that bring real bitterness back into the picture. Craft beer has always been the alter ego to the mainstream; the bold counterbalance that keeps things interesting and alive. After years of softness and sweetness, people are ready for contrast again. No more flat diet iced tea. Give me bubbles and give me bitterness!” —Richie Tevlin, owner and brewmaster, Space Cadet Brewing Co., Philadelphia

“I feel like we are already in the next trend, and maybe have been for a while: Light, easy-drinking, European-style lagers that are mid-to-low ABV and affordable. Times are tough and money is tight for many people, but beer has always been that affordable luxury. These lagers keep this tradition alive. There’s a time and place for a triple-dry-hopped hazy or a 15 percent barrel-aged stout, but they will not be the beers driving your sales.” —Scott Krebsbach, operations manager and proprietor, Vault 202 Brewery & Taproom, Appleton, Wis.

“I suspect that the hype culture that drove huge style trends has made way in favor of local micro-trends. That being said, I think there will be a trend towards ultra-sessionable and low-ABV brands. This might serve as a cost-effective and safe, yet satisfying alternative to NA beers for craft brewers and consumers. Bring on the light lagers, session IPAs and hopefully some dark milds.” —Flint Whistler, brewer, Sixpoint Brewery, Brooklyn

“Munich-style helles has always been popular among craft beer brewers due to its challenging brewing process and ultimate expression of balance between Old World hops and malt profiles. Any brewer will tell you that if there is a Munich-style helles on tap, that is the style they drink after, or even during, work. Many consumers who have a good eye and are privy to what the brewers are drinking have also started following suit and are now enjoying this 1,000-year-old style.” —Trevor Walls, chief brewing officer, Brewery X, Anaheim, Calif.

“I believe the next major trend in beer will be single-origin beer. This style is clean, easy-drinking, flavorful, and low in ABV, focusing on highlighting and celebrating local and regionally grown malt, adjuncts, and hops. We’ve seen a massive shift over the past few years from large-scale production to smaller neighborhood microbreweries that focus on telling a story. A crucial part of that story is the ingredients — where and how they are sourced — and the technical process of achieving the final result. This focus is attracting younger and broader demographics who appreciate authenticity, and we are excited to be part of that conversation at Niteglow.” —Jonny Ifergan, co-founder and head brewer, Niteglow Beer, Brooklyn

“We’ve been saying every year is lager’s year — and maybe we can argue we’re already there — but I’ll say the next big beer style will be classic lagers brewed with American hops. Before you throw tomatoes at me, hear me out! While Euro noble hops are beautiful, their rising costs have led brewers to explore comparable options that don’t require long ocean voyages. Think back to the old-school styles that fell out of favor during the IPA craze, like Sterling and Mt. Hood [hops], which were initially planted for that purpose. There are newer varieties to choose from, like Contessa and Delta, which are fantastic choices for lagers in their own right.” —Heather McReynolds, Northeast craft sales, Hopsteiner, New York City

“I think everyone sees the rise and benefits of the NA market opening up fast. If we as producers can do it right and safely for the consumers, we’re all on board. If not, then the next best thing is low-ABV, right? That’s why I think ‘table-strength’ beers are going to make a rise again. Specifically — and, dare I say — saison and what they used to be pre-1900s and the rise of [saison] Dupont: Refreshing, low-ABV (2.5 to 4 percent) beers. Using local ingredients to quench the thirst of your local community. Move over, table wine, I think it’s table saison’s time to shine. Also, consumers — let’s just stop being so scared of the word ‘saison.’ Please? —Chris Schnepf, head brewer, Vault 202 Brewery & Taproom, Appleton, Wis.