The Midwest is having a moment. Between the superstar rise of popstar Chappell Roan (a.k.a. the Midwest Princess) to the vice presidential nomination of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the region is present in pop culture more than ever. It also happens to be home to some of the beer industry’s heaviest hitters: Molson Coors is rooted in Chicago and Anheuser-Busch famously calls St. Louis home.

The Eastern and Western states have often dominated the conversation when it comes to innovations in craft beer, but many unsung breweries from the middle of the nation can stand up to even the stiffest coastal competition. To that end, we decided to ask brewers which Midwest breweries they felt were the most underrated and deserve more attention. Here’s what they said.

The most underrated midwest breweries, according to brewers:

Transient Artisan Ales

Greenbush Brewing

The Livery

Wooly Pig Farm Brewery

Urban Artifact Brewing

Lost Cabin Beer Co.

Seedz Brewery

Supermoon Beer Co.

Central Standard Brewing

Riggs Beer Co.

Warped Wing Brewing

Hammer Heart Brewing

Roaring Table Brewery

“In my opinion, the most underrated brewery region in the Midwest is southwestern Michigan, where I grew up. Many small places [there] are making great beer including Transient Artisan Ales, Greenbush Brewing, and The Livery. Hard to pick a favorite.” —Sean Cassidy, lead brewer, Bearded Iris Brewing, Nashville

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“Wooly Pig Farm Brewery in Fresno, Ohio, doesn’t get enough attention. It’s a destination farm and brewery with heritage pigs, which makes it cool enough. The fact that Kevin Ely is the brewmaster makes it even better. Expect exceptional lagers and a beautiful space.” —Jacquie King, head brewer, Ogden Beer Co., Ogden, Utah

“I would say Urban Artifact out of Cincinnati. They are not super small, but they make the best fruited sours I’ve ever had, and have a cutting-edge cleaning and sanitation process to facilitate that. They are also located in an old church that just screams ‘funky beer.’” —Richie Tevlin, owner and brewmaster, Space Cadet Brewing Co., Philadelphia

“After a day of getting lost in the Black Hills, you’ll stumble upon Lost Cabin Beer Co., nestled next to a small ski shop in Rapid City. Stepping inside feels like walking into a forgotten cabin deep in the woods — simple, honest, and full of character. From traditional lagers to a watermelon-and-dill-pickle sour that shouldn’t work but somehow does, every beer reminds you that these folks know their craft. If you find yourself in South Dakota, Lost Cabin is an essential stop.” —Connor Dougherty, staff brewer, WeldWerks Brewing Co., Greeley, Colo.

“I would have to say when I left it was Seedz Brewery in Union Pier, Mich. Really enjoyed the beer program, foamy pours, and environment that Ryan, his family, and his staff built over there. Stoked to see them grow!”—Jonny Ifergen, co-founder & lead brewer, Niteglow Beer Co., Brooklyn

“There isn’t an industry insider or brewer that will disagree with me on this one. Supermoon in Milwaukee is where you go to drink the most flawlessly produced, unstuffy beer. Rob, owner and brewer, predominantly brews saisons with a few lagers and pale ales thrown into the mix. He’s making beer in the basement of a converted house that was originally zoned to be a brewery in the late 1800s. Most of his beers are fermented in neutral oak — not necessarily for flavor, but as a vessel for fermentation alternative to stainless steel. His recipes are simple, which lets his technique really show itself. His beers don’t see cooling or refrigeration until they are ready to be served. It’s living, breathing beer and I can taste the thoughtfulness.” —Jacob Sembrano, head brewer, Cruz Blanca Brewery, Chicago

“I think Central Standard Brewing is amazing! They crush all styles and are some of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. If Wichita hasn’t given them a key to the city yet, they should.” —Matt Denham, head of brewing operations, American Solera, Tulsa, Okla.

“There are many beer drinkers that have turned their noses up on American adjunct lagers, [believing] beers that use corn [to be] thin or cheap. But Riggs Beer Company turns that notion on its head. One of the best U.S.-style lagers I’ve had is their flagship American Lager, which is brewed with six-row [malt] and corn farmed by the Riggs themselves. It’s beer that showcases what it means to be Midwestern.” —Jenny Pfafflin, marketing/creative manager and brewer, Dovetail Brewery, Chicago

“I think that Warped Wing Brewing is one of the underrated Midwest breweries. I know that it is a favorite in its hometown, but their beers deserve to be better known farther outside of Dayton. The brewery was started by John Haggerty and his partners in 2014, and they operate a main brewery in Dayton and four tap rooms in the nearby areas. Each tap room has its own small pilot brewery, so you never know what one-off beers you might find at one of the locations. They not only make great beers — and I do mean great — but they also make seltzers, sodas, and some great food.” —Fal Allen, brewmaster, Anderson Valley Beer Co., Boonville, Calif.

“One of my favorite and most underrated Midwest breweries is Hammer Heart Brewing. When they opened, they were a small brewery down the street from where my parents live. I went in one day around a decade ago and they were blasting Darkthrone or something while a bunch of dads and moms from suburban Minnesota were drinking these traditional beers with smoked malts, spruce, and all sorts of ingredients that few breweries use regularly. As a fellow metalhead, I thought the scene was amazing, and so were the beers. We were working on opening KCBC at the time, and it was really inspiring to me to see people that were doing it how they wanted to do it and not what they thought people wanted on the grocery store shelf. The beers were fantastic, and I always looked forward to getting some whenever I visited my family. They closed that spot a few years ago to move to Ely, Minn., and reopen the brewery, which they did recently. I might have to make a trip to Ely for ice fishing and a smoked beer this winter!” —Tony Bellis, co-founder, Kings County Brewers Collective, Brooklyn

“Nestled in Lake Zurich, Ill., and self-distributed around Chicagoland, Roaring Table lives on the edge of brewing modern and classic styles. They conjure up hoppy beers which are aromatic and fully saturated, and stand up with the best. Their lager program equally satisfies the hop itch while being cracking and snappy. Then they’ll flip and produce pub ales in the 4 percent area, which are soft and quaffable and comfortably presented. They’re as exciting as anything that’s happening in beer.” —Jude La Rose, co-founder, Hop Butcher For The World, Chicago

*Image retrieved from georgerudy via stock.adobe.com