East coast breweries have dominated the craft beer conversation since the start of the New England IPA’s reign in the mid-aughts. Over the years, breweries from Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts continued to change the game with their hazy brews, and cemented the success of the East Coast brewing scene. Many of those same breweries are still considered bigwigs in the industry, with folks lining up at multiple locations to carry off a case of their much-lauded bottles and cans.

But what about the breweries that don’t have separate taprooms with seaside views and a course to tee off? Who are the brewers who are taking the legacy of East Coast brewing and steering where the conversation goes next? We decided to ask brewers, bartenders, buyers, and other beer professionals for their opinions. Here, they’ve highlighted local favorites utilizing state-grown ingredients, newcomers that still show incredible technical prowess, and serene taprooms where you can sip a beautifully made lager in the mountains.

The most underrated East Coast breweries, according to beer pros:

Niteglow Beer Company

Strong Rope Brewing

West Kill Brewing

Blackbird Brewing

Marlowe Artisan Ales

Endless Life Brewing

Fox Farm Brewing

Wild East Brewing

Suarez Family Brewing

Lesser Known Beer Company

“​​I’d say what Niteglow is doing with New York State ingredients is not nearly as well known as it should be. To that [point], Strong Rope has been leading the way there. And every time I’m there, I notice something new about how they are evolving.” —Ann Reilly, executive director, New York Brewers Guild, NYC

“I’ll say West Kill in upstate New York. Their German-style lagers are so tasty. The taproom is in the mountains, so it’s beautiful and serene.” —Em Scott, beer buyer, As Is, NYC

“Blackbird Brewing. I’m most impressed by their ability to brew exceptionally technical beers to the highest standards for such a young and small brewery. Usually breweries evolve towards this direction, but Blackbird has been doing it since inception. That would be impressive on its own, but they cover an impressive breadth of well-done beers. Beyond the beer, I think this team is one of the most genuine, hardworking bunches out there. They are a reminder of the types of people who originally built this business.” —Rob Day, founder, Better Crafted Business, Greater Boston Area

“Marlowe Artisan Ales is my pick. [Owner and head brewer] Zac Ross is a great guy and an amazing brewer. I believe he’s the official spokesperson for pale ale on the East Coast, so how could ya not be a fan? I believe he has American pale ale in 750s [brite tanks] right now, so I wish I was there and not melting in Tulsa.” —Matt Denham, head of brewing operations, American Solera, Tulsa, Okla.

“I feel like Endless Life has yet to truly have their beer properly recognized — not only in the NYC craft beer scene, but also along the East Coast. The owner and head brewer Jeff does an amazing job in the small space he occupies in Crown Heights, crafting some of the best traditional light lagers, mild ales, and saisons in NYC — all while using 100 percent New York State ingredients! I always seek out Endless Life at festivals to get special-bottle pours of his unique and refined table beers and barrel-aged sours, and the taproom is a lovely little spot in Brooklyn that lets the beer take the spotlight.” —Monika Davis, social media and marketing coordinator, Strong Rope Brewing, Brooklyn

“For me, it has to be Fox Farm in Connecticut. They’re such a versatile brewery that pretty much excels in everything that they do. From lagers to mixed-fermentation beers, everything shows a lot of thought and intention. I’m a big fan of all of their staff, who are very knowledgeable and attentive, and the brewery itself is gorgeous.” —Juleidy Peña, lead brewer, Notch Brewing, Brighton, Mass.

“Wild East is probably the most underrated brewery in NYC, but since my sense of geography is very limited — I grew up on an island, Manhattan — I will extend that to the entire East Coast. Wild East produces a wide range of different styles, but they really shine in brewing Old World lagers and English-style ales. In today’s market, it’s a very special brewery that will permanently serve a cask pub ale and a sub-4 percent nitro beer in their taproom.” —Aiyana Knauer, operations and distributions manager, Grimm Artisanal Ales, Brooklyn

“Suarez Family Brewery! It’s tucked away in beautiful Hudson, N.Y. They offer a range of styles from lagers and ales to mixed-fermentation beers, and they do it all so well. Their Be It Known, a modern take on cask old ale, blew my mind! Such rich malt character and smooth body, but such easy drinkability. I love that their taproom only has two beers on draught and a small bottle selection. Without an overwhelming beer selection, you’re able to truly focus on and appreciate the beers you’re drinking, while also connecting more with those around you. Their commitment to sourcing ingredients from neighboring farms and supporting neighborhood initiatives is a testament to their thoughtful and genuine spirit. Lastly, if they still have them, their fresh pretzels are a blissful pairing with their beers!” —Joanne Mumbey, bartender, Green Bench Brewing Company, St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Strong Rope Brewery in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood is at the forefront of some of the most exciting trends in the craft beer industry, like sustainable brewing practices and a strong sense of place. They use local hops and malts showcasing the agricultural roots of beer and the importance of local farms for craft brewers. By brewing with locally sourced ingredients, they create unique flavors that reflect New York. This location is a welcoming space for the community. Local artists are often highlighted and you can catch some of the best sunsets in the city from their beer garden. Strong Rope Brewery isn’t just about great beer; it’s about celebrating local culture and sustainability.” —Rafael D’Armas, brewer, Kings County Brewers Collective, Brooklyn

“I knew I was walking into something special at Lesser-Known when I ordered my first beer and watched it get poured straight off a lagering tank in the production space. That’s not something I expected to see in a brewery in a little corner lot on the south side of Winston-Salem — or anywhere, really. The amount of restraint and effort that they show in their beers has incredible results. And the transparency in their beers — straight down to displaying the recipe for the open-fermented Czech-style lager at Logjammin’ [beer festival] in Philadelphia last month — is like nothing else I’ve really seen from a brewery with such technical prowess. I hope their name isn’t self-fulfilling, because more people need to know about them.” —Chris O’Leary, editor, Brew York, Brooklyn