Cheap beer can be a godsend. A sixer or two won’t break the bank. Their flavor accessibility makes them a crowd-pleaser at any gathering. They’re also abundant, so you don’t have to go out of your way to pick some up on the way to that shindig. They can also provide your palate with the perfect break from more complex craft brews, which is something that’s needed every now and again.

These cost-effective beers can also be personal. They may evoke fond memories of good times surrounded by good people from back in the day. They can deliver a sense of nostalgia if a parent or close relative enjoyed a specific brand. An old-school regional brew may even stir up a sense of civic pride. These vibes can make a cheap beer feel special in a way that transcends taste. That doesn’t mean taste is irrelevant, of course. The right cheap beer can still taste damn good at the right time.

All these factors tend to draw people to routinely pick up a specific brand when it’s time to answer the call for cheap beer. This is certainly the case with brewers, who also periodically reach for something familiar and unfussy when their working day is done. Which brands do they reach for? We asked eight brewers to find out.

The go-to-cheap beer, according to brewers:

Miller High Life

Modelo

Genesee Cream Ale

Stag

Busch

Modelo Negra

Pacifico

Sierra Nevada Pils

“There are two beers that I reach for far more frequently than any others when I’m in the mood for something macro or simply don’t have any other options. If I’m going for that glorious combination of cheap and super crushable, it’s Miller High Life every time. (It’s gotta be glass, and bonus points for the pony bottles). If I’m still shopping in the same section of the store but feel like stepping things up a bit in terms of price, and a lot in terms of quality, Modelo is my undisputed ruler of the macros. It is a straight- up delicious lager that delivers far more flavor than the waterier offerings surrounding it on the shelf.” —Tim Adams, founder and owner, Oxbow Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

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“I’ve always been a fan of Genesee Cream Ale. Cream ales are a nearly forgotten style, and are often misunderstood. The word ‘cream’ was really just branding, meant to suggest smoothness rather than flavor. But, like Genesee’s, they can be light-bodied and easy-drinking.” —Brent Cryder, owner, Southern Tail Brewing, Little Rock, Ark.

“I always reach for Stag as my go-to inexpensive pour. Growing up near the site of the original brewery in Belleville, Ill., it was the staple beer for my father and just about everyone in the community. It’s such a nostalgic connection to our local brewing history that we even integrated an original brick from the old Stag facility into our brewery’s walls during renovation. Today, it remains the sole guest tap we carry, serving as a crisp, reliable classic that honors the regional heritage we grew up on.” —Bryan Schubert, owner and brewer, Millpond Brewing, Millstadt, Ill.

“I’m choosing Busch as my cheap beer of choice. I find it light but not watery, and surprisingly neutral. I remember when I had my first brewery install, and the expert that flew in was in town for not more than 48 hours. We had an 18-hour day, setting up grain mills, brewhouse controls, and — we even passivated our tanks. It was grueling, and we had no beer to cheers with at the end of the night, so we took a trip to the closest gas station and downed ice-cold Busch heavies. I’ll never forget how satisfying those long necks were.” —Josiah Moody, owner, Moody Brews, Little Rock, Ark.

“Modelo Negra hands down. Affordable, full-flavored while still light and easy enough to be refreshing, it can stand on its own or pair wonderfully with food. Perfect for a taco crawl. Also, how else can you get a 6-pack of a thoughtful Munich Dunkel at a corner store in Brooklyn for under $15?” —Flint Whistler, brewer, Sixpoint Brewery, Brooklyn

“Genny!!! (a.k.a. Genesee Cream Ale). Why? Because it’s easy, delightful, tastes great no matter the occasion, and it’s always in style. Plus, it’s nostalgic.” —Hannah Gohde, lead brewer, Love City Brewing, Philadelphia

“My go-to cheap beer is Pacifico! It’s refreshing, light, and the lime hits the spot, especially on a hot day. Plus, there’s just something about drinking out of a bottle that adds to the nostalgia of being in Mexico for me. It’s also my go-to order alongside a Margarita to help me not drink my Marg too fast!” —Chelsea Rhodes, owner, Alley Brews Brewery & Coffee Shop, Denver

“‘Cheap beer’ is all relative to your own beer budget, but considering certain 4-packs might go for $26, there are still some pretty good deals outside of macro options. When I’m in a pinch at a major retail store, my go to is usually Sierra Nevada Pils. It’s a nice, clean lager, plus bonus points for the tiny 8- ounce cans. It’s the perfect format if you only want half a pint, or you can double up when you want a full pour.” —Tyler March, co-founder and head of operations, Wild East Brewing, Brooklyn