The craft beer boom has reached far and wide, and there are as many brews to explore as any adventurous drinker could ever hope to find. While there are well over 100 styles of beer, some old standbys still get all the attention. More unsung styles rarely get their time on-tap to shine — always idle on the shelf, and never the popular pour.

That’s why we asked the people who know beer best what should be on your radar. Brewers and brewery staff often have to put aside their more favored styles in exchange for something more popular, but most have strong opinions on which beers they wish the general public were ordering more of. From nostalgic cream ales to smoky lagers and even a simple session beer, here are the brews the pros are waxing poetic about.

These are the 9 beers brewery workers wish you would order more:

Cream ale

Kolsch

Smoked lagers

Czech dark lager

Session beers

Classic German and Belgian beers

Saisons

Grisettes

Malt-forward lagers

“Cream Ale. I think early-onset ignorance ruined the style. It turned it into some lactose-laden mockery of what once was a crowned, glorious crusher of a beer. Perfect for those one-too-many nights in run-down, college-house backyards while convincing your friends that nothing could go wrong by jumping off the roof into the pool. Nothing tastes better after getting suplexed through a folding table. Every sip, a memory..” —Horus Andersen, owner and operator, Conjure Beer Co., Fla.

“I wish people ordered more kolsch. I feel like that type of beer is so underrated as far as flavor and texture. They have the taste of a lager with a little bit more body and the complexity of an ale. That really just makes them super refreshing and interesting to me.” —Robert Young III, owner and brewer, Tapped 33 Craft Brewery, Augusta, Ga.

“Beers with smoked malt, especially smoked lagers. I get that it’s a flavor some people have no desire for in their beer, but a well-made smoked lager can hit certain notes and thread a needle that few other styles can. Finding one you can have several of is a real [and rare] treat, which is partially why they’re not very popular. If they sold a bit better, we’d be seeing a lot more great smoked beers from brewers that know how to make them but just can’t get the green light to do it.” —Benji Rockwell, brewer, Holy Mountain Brewing Co., Seattle

“I know Czech dark lager has been having a moment, but I wish more people also ordered schwarzbiers. There’s a common misconception that all dark beers are heavy, full-bodied and intensely roasty, so I really enjoy seeing customers’ reactions when they drink a schwarzbier. Customers realize it has a lighter body than expected, with a more delicate roast character that beautifully complements the dark chocolate notes in the beer. It’s a great beer to convert someone to the dark lager side!” —Joanne Mumbey, bartender, Green Bench Brewing Company, St. Petersburg, Fla.

“Session beers. While they have been popular throughout Europe for a long time, they really took off in the U.S. about 10 years ago. However, over time, it seems the trend has since moved in the other direction, and high-ABV beers are more in demand. Beer is a social drink to be enjoyed with great company; sessionable beers allow that time to be extended.” —Jon Kielty, sales representative, Allagash Brewing, Portland, Maine

“At the risk of sounding like an old head, I’d have to go with classic Belgian and German beers like Orval, Rodenbach, Dupont, or practically anything from Weihenstephaner or Paulaner. The amount of innovation in the industry today is wonderful and quite exciting, but I can’t help but worry that newer generations of beer drinkers, without a baseline exposure to some of those old stalwarts, will constantly chase modern offerings that really dial up the sensory assault — which may or may not be sustainable for some, and could lead to burnout.” —Tyler Rosenberg, head brewer, Deadwords Brewing, Orlando, Fla.

“When I first joined the industry, and even several years into it, I wished I saw more people drinking our wonderful, dry, effervescent, heady, and naturally conditioned saisons or grisettes. These days, I want people drinking more of the beers that have taken me over seven years to develop and dial in. The beers we sell the most of is [just that]: Our Mexico Calling Lager Especial, Lime + Salt Chelada Lager, and Cruz Light. These beers are the entry to the other, less sought-after beers we do, and I am OK with that.” —Jacob Sembrano, head brewer, Cruz Blanca Brewery, Chicago

“I think I’d love for people to order more malt-forward lagers. They are flavorful and easy drinking, and although traditional, they also give the brewer the opportunity to be creative and try a few tweaks. It’s fun, tasty, and should be more popular. When balanced and well done, they are delicious and refreshing.” —Maria Shirts, head brewer, Tin Roof Brewing Co., Baton Rouge, La.

*Image retrieved from Prostock-studio via stock.adobe.com