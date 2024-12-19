As anyone who has tried to jury rig a cocktail using only what’s available in their hotel room knows, it’s very hard to mix up a decent drink without the proper tools.

When setting up your home bar, certain tools like a good cocktail shaker and Hawthorne strainer are obvious pickups. Other bespoke bar utensils, like the bar spoon, might not seem quite as important but have utilities that are revealed after extended practice and use. And some of the most useful implements behind the bar, at home or professionally, aren’t even necessarily bar-specific at all.

When it comes to unexpected utility, nobody knows what really works behind the bar and what doesn’t more than experienced bartenders. In the process of shaking up thousands of drinks, they’ve seen it all and have likely encountered challenges that those without experience behind the stick can’t even begin to imagine.

So we asked a handful of pros what they think is the most underrated bar tool. Whether you’re a home bartender or a professional, you’re bound to find some wisdom in these recommendations.

“I believe one of the most underrated bar tools, both at home and even in some professional bars, is the jigger. By using a jigger, you guarantee that each cocktail is balanced perfectly according to the recipe, every single time. The use of a jigger is also key to maintaining consistency across different bartenders throughout the day and night. When everyone measures precisely, guests enjoy the same high-quality drink, no matter who makes it.” —Brynn Smith, bar director, Bar Next Door, Los Angeles

“The flashlight! So many things drop behind equipment; [it also] makes it easier to spot liquor levels when doing inventory. I use it every day.” —Jason Lam, beverage director, Bon Délire, San Francisco

“The bar spoon may not seem important, but any good bartender knows it’s essential for making drinks. Its long handle is great for stirring cocktails like a smooth Martini or Negroni without aerating them too much. The spiral shape isn’t just for decoration, it helps you pour accurately, especially when creating layered drinks such as a B-52. It also serves multiple purposes: measuring small amounts, scooping olives or cherries, and even muddling in a pinch. It’s simple, useful, and a must-have for anyone serious about making great cocktails.” —Dean Metjaha, bartender, Bar Bonobo, New York City

“One of the most impactful unsung heroes of the bar is the fine-mesh strainer. It’s a simple tool that instantly improves the presentation and texture of shaken or muddled cocktails, holding back pulp or anything else that might cause textural irregularities, like muddled ingredients or unwanted ice chips. It’s a simple finishing touch that offers an easy level-up. It’s relatively inexpensive, yet wonderfully versatile, being a convenient way to sift powdery garnishes such as cocoa, spices, or dehydrated fruit dusts. In a pinch, it can be a scoop for things like olives or cherries. It’s definitely not a newfangled gadget, but the fine-mesh strainer is a practical all-in-one workhorse.” —Ash Miyasaki, bartender, The Let’s Go! Disco, L.A.

“I would have to say squeeze bottles since we work a lot with oils, powders, and small amounts of liquid. It’s just so easy to use when making multiple drinks without having to lug a huge container.” —Ria Kim, beverage director, Smoke Door, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

“An underrated bar tool that sometimes I even forget about is a quality spice grinder, or a salt or pepper mill. I like a manual one so if a drink garnish is ground pepper, cardamom, or smoked salt, it can be ground at the bar to order. The aroma of freshly ground spices can change the entire profile and experience of a drink.” —Bernadette James, sommelier and bartender, The Living Room, Dover, N.H.

“The channel knife doesn’t get its due. This simple and easy-to-use tool excels at creating long, thin garnishes in a more consistent and refined manner than a standard peeler or knife. Often paired with a zester on the same tool, you can pull both essence and style from a single piece of fruit in a matter of seconds. How else are you going to garnish your Cobra’s Fang?” —Greh Holger, bartender, The Mermaid, L.A.

“When I talk to patrons about our cocktail menu, I get the most questions about how we infuse spirits. So many are surprised at the unique and interesting flavors that we can create using something that they have in their own kitchen: a sous vide rig. Any home bartender can really bring their cocktails to the next level with simple infusions adding herbs, spices, fruits, even meats to their favorite spirit to create a cocktail worthy of their favorite high-end cocktail lounge.” —Michael White, lead bartender, The Emerald Hour, Mountain View, Calif.

“I would be lost without a Sharpie marker or two. From labeling batch bottles with allergens, and writing down shift notes, to personalizing a little reservation table tent for regulars, I’m always using one. Have I stirred a cocktail with a Sharpie while making campfire cocktails? 100 percent.” —Linda Douglas, bartender, Donna’s, L.A.

“It’s definitely an atomizer. It makes it so easy to completely change the nose from the palate of any drink. It does what we hope a garnish will do.” —Aaron Robin, beverage director, The Standard Grill, NYC

“A good paring knife is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated tools in your arsenal. Look for one that’s durable, rust-resistant, and precise enough for detailed peels.” —Leishla Maldonado, beverage director, LOMA, Providence, R.I.

“A vegetable juicer — it allows you to extract juice from so much more than a citrus juicer and is very versatile and in my opinion indispensable. You can make apple juice, pineapple juice, celery juice, and even carrot juice, which is also underrated as a juice for cocktails.” —Lui Fernandes, bar manager, Ember and Alma, Marlborough, Mass.

