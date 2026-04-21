There’s been a gradual metamorphosis to tequila’s narrative over the last several years. Little by little, pieces of its old reputation of being a good-time party drink of questionable quality have sloughed off like shedded skin. In its place is a shiny new narrative framing the agave spirit as a potent potable to be properly poured, sipped, and appreciated. While this transformation has produced a bevy of outstanding cost-effective labels, it’s also produced several higher-end, higher-priced expressions that confidently land in the splurge category. You may find these labels at your local bottle shop behind the counter or locked behind glass, not unlike a highly allocated bourbon or a Scotch with an old age statement. These bottles can require a serious financial commitment, which may make them intimidating to purchase if you’ve never bought one of them before.

While buying an expensive tequila may make you feel like a baller, that feeling fades fast if the liquid’s flavor is subpar. The real pro move is to seek guidance on what tequila is worth spending a little extra money on when the time is right to purchase “the good stuff.” With that in mind, we asked 15 bartenders to name the one tequila they feel is worth the splurge. Here’s what they had to say.

Tequilas worth the splurge, according to bartenders:

Don Fulano Imperial Extra Añejo

El Tequileño Reposado Rare

Partida Elegante Extra Añejo

Lagrimas del Valle ‘La Sabina’ Plata

Casa Dragones Joven

LALO Blanco Tequila

Tequila Fortaleza Still Strength

Grand Mayan Extra Aged Tequila

Tequila Ocho Reposado

Tequila Fortaleza

Fuenteseca Reserva

Tequila Cascahuín

Caballito Cerrero Chato Blanco 46

Tequila Ocho Blanco

El Tesoro Extra Añejo

“Don Fulano Imperial! I tend to gravitate toward blanco tequila, but this extra añejo is a rare exception. Finished in oloroso sherry casks, it reveals a depth and complexity that feels genuinely unexpected — layered, expressive, and quietly luxurious. It’s the kind of sipping tequila that justifies its price, delivering something memorable in every pour.” —Chris Lemperle, beverage director, Crane Club, New York City

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“My choice for a tequila worth the splurge is El Tequileño Reposado Rare. What makes it exceptional is its balance of craftsmanship, heritage, and complexity. Aged in large American oak [vats], it develops remarkable depth while still preserving the bright agave character that defines great tequila. You get elegant notes of cooked agave, vanilla, toasted oak, and subtle spice with a smooth, layered finish that invites sipping. For me, a tequila worth investing in should tell a story of place and tradition, and this bottle does exactly that. It is refined enough to enjoy neat and expressive enough to elevate any special occasion.” —Richard Sandoval, owner and restaurateur, Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval, Chicago

“My favorite tequila to splurge on is Partida Elegante Extra Añejo. I prefer to sip my tequila neat, and this one truly delivers. Aged for over three years, it’s deep and luxurious, with rich notes of toasted oak and caramel. It’s a great example for a style nicknamed ‘the Cognac of tequilas.’” —George Larsen, general manager, Il Cervo, Milwaukee

“If I’m going to splurge on a tequila, it would be Lagrimas del Valle ‘La Sabina’ Plata. Produced with the Rosales family of Tequila Cascahuín, it’s a single-vintage, single-estate release using agave from the state of Guanajuato, where the La Sabina rancho’s high elevation and harsh conditions yield dense plants with high sugar content and distinctive character. Bottled at 46 percent, it’s bright and herbaceous, with notes of palo santo, chalk, guava, citrus, and lightly roasted parsnip.” —Leanne Favre, beverage director and partner, Dolores, Brooklyn

“After all these years, I am still a huge fan of Casa Dragones Joven. Intended to be sipped, it’s exceptionally smooth and complex. You taste the terroir and history of Mexico in each glass. Moreover, it pairs well across various cuisines. Mexican is the most obvious, but Southeast Asian is a great option for further exploration.” —Ulysses Vidal, bar lead, Super Peach, Los Angeles

“LALO blanco is a great example of a different kind of splurge. It’s not about rarity, but about upgrading your everyday tequila. It’s a clean, additive-free blanco that makes a noticeable difference in cocktails or when sipping, and it’s an easy way to elevate your daily tequila without going overboard.” —Christopher Lowder, beverage director, The Shelborne, Miami

“If someone’s going to splurge on tequila, I always steer them toward the Fortaleza line, especially the Still Strength release. It’s one of those bottles that reminds you what tequila is supposed to taste like. Everything is done the traditional way — using brick ovens, a tahona, and open fermentation — so you get the raw, honest expression of agave. It’s rich but still bright, with cooked agave, citrus peel, a little olive brine, and a long mineral finish. It’s not flashy or manipulated, it’s just beautifully made. When guests try it, they immediately understand: You’re not paying for status, you’re paying for depth, texture, and true craftsmanship.” —Gilberto Mendez, beverage director, Exodo Hospitality Group, Chicago

“Finding a smooth sipping tequila that doesn’t jolt you from its typical earthy, citrus, and bitter characteristics and still carries the desired warmth and heat is the current gauge I’ve used to measure my tequila preferences. Grand Mayan Extra Aged Tequila has qualities that sync with my preferences quite succinctly. They pride themselves on their tequila’s expression of notes like chocolate and nut, layered with sweet baking spices, and they have found a way in their distilling and aging process to highlight those attributes while softening them, making their presence more approachable, yet refined. Their use of Cognac casks also helps to soften that jolting bitterness and unpleasant finish you might find for lower-end tequilas. It’s a solid option when you’re ready to turn your friend group from tequila shooters to tequila sippers.” —Justin Young, head bartender, Farm Bar, Chicago

“If I’m going to splurge on tequila, I want something that actually tastes like tequila, not a marketing budget. For our bar, that bottle is Tequila Ocho Reposado. It’s single-estate and vintage, so every release comes from a specific field and harvest year, and you can actually taste that difference. You get bright cooked agave, citrus, and minerality up front, with just enough oak to round it out without covering anything up. It’s also additive-free, which matters more than most people realize. In a category full of hype, Ocho is one of the few that still feels honest and worth every dollar.” —Sam Yeakley, bar lead, The Foundry, Dayton, Ohio

“My personal favorite without question is Fortaleza. I really enjoy the distillate, the story, and the people behind the brand. [Founder] Guillermo Erickson Sauza has been doing things the right way from the beginning. When it comes to aged tequilas, I love Fuenteseca Reserva. Enrique Fonseca’s masterful approach to barrel management and aging agave spirits for as long as possible — all while preserving the integrity of the raw ingredient — is what truly makes for beautiful aged tequilas.” —Craig Schoettler, executive director of beverage, MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas

“I always go back to Tequila Cascahuín when I want something truly special. There’s such a purity to it. There’s beautiful agave expression, a touch of earthiness, and just enough aging to add complexity without overpowering everything. It’s refined but still rooted, which is exactly what I look for.” —Maycoll Calderón, executive chef, Cuna, NYC

“While not technically labeled tequila, Caballito Cerrero Chato Blanco 46 is a must for any true agave aficionado. Produced by the Jiménez family, whose deep roots in Amatitán are reflected in both the craftsmanship and the preservation of older distilling traditions, this spirit offers something rare and profoundly authentic. It’s made from Chato agave rather than Blue Weber, it presents a different expression of the Tequila Valley’s terroir with striking texture, minerality, spice, and a character that speaks to truly artisanal production. Adding even more depth to its story: UNESCO recognized the Jiménez family’s ancient distillation site as the oldest known archaeological site of agave distillation in Mexico, dating back to at least 1600. This gives it even more soul and historical weight to this remarkable agave.” —Lawrence Acosta, chef & beverage director, The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, El Paso, Texas

“From my perspective, Tequila Ocho Blanco is delicious, additive-free, and a true benchmark for what tequila should be. Each vintage and estate variation gives you real control, letting you fine-tune a cocktail the same way you would with wine or vermouth. It stays expressive in the glass with bright agave, citrus, and mineral notes, so the drink remains balanced and the tequila never gets lost.” —Willy Shine, beverage director, Carver Road Hospitality, NYC

“When I’m really feelin’ myself and want some delicious sipping tequila, I reach for the Cascahuin Tahona. This bottle comes in close to the $80-$90 range and is worth every penny. It’s a blanco tequila, which is generally my go-to because I want to taste the agave, not the barrel. The tahona is slower and less efficient than modern roller mills, but the results speak for themselves. The lowlands agave, combined with the flavors imparted from the tahona, make for an earthy, rich, vibrant tequila that showcases the terroir and the tradition of tequila making.” —Justin Ware, beverage manager, Johnny’s Gold Brick/Starduster Lounge, Houston

“I love just about anything El Tesoro produces, and the Extra Añejo is no exception. Aged five years in ex-bourbon casks, I find this tequila does a phenomenal job of balancing expressive agave and delicate barrel notes. This bottle is also additive-free, which lets the agave really take center stage. This extra anejo is a lot lighter than a lot of others, with some sea salt and butterscotch notes that finishes crisp and smooth.” —Dylan Knox, beverage manager, Mercadito River North, Chicago