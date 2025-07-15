We’re still in the midst of a tequila boom. While the data says this growth isn’t as rapid as it’s been in the past, interest in the Mexican agave spirit is still more than strong enough to keep its sales moving in a positive direction. And tequila is certainly a spirit that rewards the curious drinker. A big part of the category’s growth is arguably tied to the seemingly endless parade of new tequilas hitting back bars or retail shelves every month, and each bottle could potentially be a new favorite.

Since bartenders routinely get exposed to new brands, they tend to be resources for navigating that landscape. As such, we asked 12 bartenders to name the best new tequila that’s earned a spot on their bars. Their choices represent tequilas that have either been on the market or available in their states for no more than two years. Regardless of how long they’ve been around, they’re worth checking out.

The best new tequilas, according to bartenders

Lalo Tequila Blanco

Alma del Jaguar Tequila Blanco

Ola Sol Agave Wine

Cambio Tequila Blanco

Cambio Tequila Reposado

Mosto Tequila Blanco

Wild Common Tequila Blanco

Cazcanes Blanco

El Mexicano Blanco

El Mexicano Reposado

El Mexicano Blanco 90

Lost Explorer Blanco

Tierra Y Libertad Blanco

“We are using Lalo Tequila Blanco for our tequila cocktails and on the back bar. It has a clean, fresh taste with no burn, so is also easily enjoyed on the rocks or with soda. It is made with only three natural ingredients — agave, water, and yeast — which is important to us so that we can tell customers exactly what is in their beverage. As one of the only Mexican-owned tequila brands, we feel it’s authentic and honest as well as delicious.” —Emily Mendyka, owner, Vino Venue, Dunwoody, Ga.

“Alma del Jaguar Tequila Blanco. We serve quite a few Margaritas and opt to feature smaller and more unique brands, and Alma del Jaguar has proven their worth. There is so much to like here: Their use of traditional methods, they’re actually 100 percent agave, their support of North American jaguar conservation efforts — and it’s damn delicious. They deserve a spot on your back bar hands down! Rumor has it we may start barrel-aging some Alma cocktails by the fall.” —Maximilian Zepra, beverage manager, The Chloe, New Orleans

“Ola Sol is an agave wine with tequila tasting notes, but we love it for its smooth taste and lower ABV. It’s about half the proof of typical tequilas, so it doesn’t have the harsh kickback or as big of a hangover threat. It mixes beautifully in cocktails and gives our customers an option that feels the closest to liquor, even though we’re only licensed to serve beer and wine. It works really well in our frozen Daiquiri, which we use along with lime, sugar, and bitter aperitivo.” —Lauren Lemos, co-owner/beverage director, Lingua Franca, Los Angeles

“I love Cambio Tequila. Their blanco expression is incredibly approachable and perfect for cocktails, while the reposado stands strong alongside some of the best on the market.” —Nick Smedley, bar lead, Somebody People, Denver

“One of my favorite newer tequila brands has got to be Lalo. It’s bright and citrusy, with no artificial additives, and it’s made with only three ingredients: agave, Champagne yeast, and well water. It’s pure and delicious enough to drink on its own, but also lends itself well to a variety of cocktails, including a phenomenal Margarita.” —Lexi Parker, beverage manager, Poka Loka Social Club, Denver

“Mosto Tequila Blanco. It’s a crisp and bright blanco that opens with fresh green apple and vegetal notes, balanced by a hint of cinnamon warmth. The nose is subtle orange blossom and floral honey, leading into a clean agave finish. A great sipper for purists and perfect in cocktails. As a native Texan who has moved to Virginia, I was surprised to find a local tequila brand that had connections to the Camarena family. I also knew I was in for a treat.” —Michael Rojas, bar manager, Matt & Tony’s, Alexandria, Va.

“Wild Common Blanco. A friend of mine is an agave spirit expert, and he described it as the most flavorful tequila you can actually reorder [for your bar]. I knew I had to try it, and I was hooked immediately. It’s a fantastic tequila but I also love that it’s available to bartenders and guests alike. It’s easy to recommend because it’s special enough for an occasion but affordable and available enough to enjoy on the regular.” —Tanner Agar, owner/creator, Apothecary/Rye, Dallas

“I recommend Alma del Jaguar tequilas, which have been on the market since 2023. I love that their tequilas have bold, spicy, flavors and are deeply agave-forward.” —Heather Murphy, bartender, Apple Blossom, Denver

“Last year I was introduced to Cazcanes Blanco, which is amazing. I get all the nuance and quality in a product I can actually get and keep on my back bar. The price point is a bit higher, but I think that might actually keep it accessible. It’s not so expensive that it can’t be an everyday drinker, but the price is high enough to make it the top shelf in most home bars. It’s definitely hitting the mark I’ve been looking for in a tequila.” —Jonah Gibbs, bar manager, Bar Boheme/Petit Boheme, Las Vegas

“El Mexicano makes my job as a professional drink maker easy because it is really good stuff. It comes from a family that has been making tequila for generations, and that’s saying something. The juice itself is a certified additive-free tequila. El Mexicano Blanco comes in at 40 percent ABV and features agave and citrus aromas and a touch of mint. El Mexicano Reposado is aged 90 days in French and Americano oak and offers cooked agave, vanilla, maple and apricot on the nose and a buttery finish. El Mexicano blanco 90 — my personal favorite — is a higher-proof tequila [at 90 proof] but it does not taste like one. It will stand up in multi-layered cocktails, which is truly remarkable for a high-proof tequila.” —Marcio Ramos, partner, The Honey Well, NYC

“One of my favorite new additions behind our bar is the blanco tequila release from Lost Explorer, a brand best known for their mezcal. Their entry into the tequila world last year impressed me — it’s a spirit that I love to sip neat, but it also adds real character to cocktails. With its light funkiness and warm notes of cinnamon and spice, it brings an unexpected twist to classics. I’ve even been using it as a playful substitute for white rum in Mojitos, where it adds a bold, earthy depth that’s both surprising and delicious.” —Manny Lopez, bar lead, The Wooden Pearl, Anaheim, Calif.

“Sitting at a comfortable 45 percent ABV, Tierra Y Libertad is a delicious high-proof tequila from the lowlands of Jalisco. With notes of cooked agave, earthiness and the slightest touch of citrus, Tierra Y Libertad has become my favorite discovery. The price point per unit was also something that surprised me. Affordability and reliability are something one always considers when choosing a spirit for the back bar and menu placement, and I’m very pleased to have found this tequila as it’s a perfect addition to the bar program. It complements our cocktails and also makes for a great neat pour.” —Kevin Castillo, bar lead, Semiprecious, Denver