There always seems to be shelf space for new bourbon. Walk down the American whiskey aisle at your local shop, and you’re more than likely to see at least one bottle you’ve never seen before. This quasi-inevitability is exciting to the bourbon enthusiast, as these new bottles spark curiosity. They also generate an obvious question: Is the liquid any good?

Bartenders face a similar scenario, albeit in a different way. Brand ambassadors and distributors eager for on-premise placement for their new labels bring the bottle shop experience to them through portfolio tastings at the bar. This practice inundates the pros with new expressions, and only the most impressive liquids graduate to the bar’s back shelves.

So, which new bourbons have earned some of that sacred bar space? We asked 10 bartenders to find out. Here’s what they had to say.

(Note: Some “new” bottles include bottles that are new to the bartender’s state).

The Best New Bourbons, According to Bartenders:

Judson & Moore Red Corn Bourbon Whiskey

Whiskey JYPSI Explorer

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

Bhakta 2013 Bourbon

Leopold Brothers 8-Year Bourbon

Pinhook Bourbon Collaboration Series No. 4

Hillrock Solera Aged Bourbon

Milam & Greene Provisions Bourbon

Dexter Three Wood Bourbon

J. Rieger and Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey

“Judson & Moore is a Chicago whiskey company that’s been distilling some delicious juice since releasing its first bottles in 2022. They most recently released their Red Corn Bourbon Whiskey, a bourbon made with heirloom variety Bloody Butcher Red Corn from Cow Creek Farms in Paxton, Ill. It is super smooth on the palate, with a mild mineral richness and a little spice, and it has a lovely, soft, glowing hue to it. We love it here because it’s from the heart of the Midwest, and highlights attributes we love: local terroir and family-based company. It’s a beautiful amalgamation of farmers, dreamers, and innovators — it’s also delicious!” —Sarah Clark, assistant general manager and beverage director, The Dearborn, Chicago

“Whiskey JYPSI Explorer is a high-rye bourbon that has become a house favorite among our bourbon-drinking regulars. Made with 66 percent corn, 30 percent rye, and 4 percent barley, it offers a bold rye character that really shines in every pour.” —Reese Zekeri, bartender, Fado Irish Pub, Atlanta

“Rabbit Hole Dareringer is a small-batch wheated bourbon that distinguishes itself with a finish in Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry casks from Spain. It ages for about five years in American oak before being finished for up to eight months in PX sherry casks. Its flavor profile is approachable and dessert-like, making it a favorite among guests. On the nose, you’ll find notes of sherry, cherry, caramel, almond, vanilla, and baking spices. The palate reveals dried fruit, tart cherry, raisins, and currants, along with a smooth, creamy finish that makes it incredibly enjoyable either neat or as part of a premium cocktail.” —Jessica Retif, director of food and beverage, Hotel Fontenot, New Orleans

“I’d have to go with Bhakta 2013 as my pick for the best new bourbon. It’s a truly unique expression — aged nine and a half years and finished in French Armagnac casks that date all the way back to the late 1860s. Those historic casks impart an incredible depth, layering rich, nuanced flavors that make this bourbon stand out from anything else on the shelf.” —Nick Kanakaris, general manager and beverage director, Aubrey’s Corner, Summit, N.J.

“Leopold Bros 8 Year Old Bourbon is finished in barrels that previously held their three chamber rye, which lends a very rich and oily viscosity. Their whiskeys always highlight the floor malted grain and native yeasts captured during fermentation, which in this whiskey presents a lovely balance of savory earthiness with ripe stone fruit and cherries. Plus, 55.6 is the perfect ABV for sipping neat or on a large cube.” —Stuart Jensen, co-owner, The Peach Crease Club, Denver

“Anytime Pinhook releases any new product, it’s always a safe pick for a delicious bourbon. They recently released a collaboration whiskey, the 2025 Collaboration Series No. 4, with legendary bartender Neal Bodenheimer, owner of Cure in New Orleans. This bourbon delivers on the classic spice and caramel notes that I associate with Pinhook bourbons, but adds in a really lovely spearmint finish that works beautifully in so many classic cocktails. It’s also cask strength, so all of those spice notes are bolstered even further by the proof, resulting in a bourbon that is as complex as it is approachable.” —Colin Williams, director of beverage and service, Saffron NOLA and The Kingsway, New Orleans

“Hillrock Solera Aged Bourbon has been an eye-opener, marrying estate-grown grain with Madeira-inspired aging techniques. Grain-to-glass bourbons have long held a place at Gramercy Tavern’s back bar as they embody our farm-to-table ethos. Borrowing from Irish and Scottish influence with an oloroso sherry finish, this is a style-bending whiskey that delivers immense depth and nuance while remaining true to New York.” —Fred Cullin, bar manager, Gramercy Tavern, New York City

“I’m finding Milam & Greene is easy to love! Their Provisions expression is a workhorse and changing the whiskey landscape in Texas. It makes a fantastic classic Old Fashioned. It’s the bottle I’ve been recommending when someone says, ‘Just make me a good bourbon cocktail.” —Nicholas Berggren, senior beverage manager, Ema, Austin

“I’m really fond of Dexter Bourbon. It is a unique business model based on using unique wood to age young, sourced bourbon. I really like the Three Wood straight bourbon, which is a high-rye. I was quite impressed the first time I had it and I am still a fan.” —H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner, Elixir Saloon, San Francisco

“J. Rieger & Co.’s Straight Bourbon stands out among the many new releases hitting the market in recent years. Launched in 2024, the bourbon’s vibrant flavor profile from its sweet mash makes it an incredibly clean, neat pour at a solid price for our clientele. At the same time, its high-rye concentration brings some much appreciated spice, making it a highly versatile and cost-effective bourbon that has quickly become our go-to pull for mixing cocktails. It’s also become something I’ll pick up myself when I need a bottle to have at home.” —Jake Eyer, bar director, Mama Koko’s, Baltimore