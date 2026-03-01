Philadelphia has a reputation for being a city that knows how to party, with some of its most beloved watering holes dating all the way back to the 1800s. Despite the at times raucous reputation, for most of Philly’s history, drinking has taken place mainly in taverns or pubs where the drink of choice was typically beer. At some establishments, if you wanted to drink any alcohol, you had to bring your own. This is, in large part, due to Pennsylvania’s notorious liquor laws that have led to reduced sales thanks to outrageously expensive and hard-to-come-by licenses that limit the number of operators who can serve booze. But things are starting to shift.

In recent years, the Commonwealth has eased up on a number of its strict alcohol policies — and Philly-based beverage professionals have taken note. The city has witnessed an explosion of new openings since 2023 and is quickly establishing itself as one of the best drinking destinations on the East Coast. To find out more about some of these new bars, including which ones rank among the best in the city, we asked 10 of Philly’s top bartenders to share their thoughts.

From heavy metal bars in Callowhill with stellar mezcal selections to cozy neighborhood haunts in Fishtown, keep reading to check out eight of the best new bars in Philadelphia.

The best new bars in Philadelphia, according to bartenders:

Next of Kin

Almanac

Doom Bar

La Jefa

Cormorant

Sacred Vice Brewing – Berks

Amá

Danny Childs’ Slow Drinks

“Next of Kin. Great cocktails, friendly staff, and a great space that is exciting to be in. Bonus points for their upscale snack machine.” —Nick Schon, bartender, Superfolie

“I think that Almanac is one of the best new bars in Philly, if not the world. The way that they are combining local sourcing rooted in the Slow Drinks movement with international flavors is inspiring. Add to that a good helping of cocktail science and inventive techniques, and you end up with an exciting, innovative, and thoroughly delicious cocktail program.” —Fred Beebe, owner & chief beverage enthusiast, Post Haste

“My favorite new spot is Doom Bar, a heavy metal bar and restaurant in Callowhill. I’m not super into metal music, but I think a metal-themed bar is so fun. I love their whole vibe — the stained-glass windows, it’s a great time. They have a really vast spirits selection, awesome whiskey and mezcal, a stellar beer list, and really fantastic food. The bone marrow is my favorite item on the menu. Eating meat butter at a metal-themed bar is just pretty cool. It’s a full shank that’s cut in half and you get both sides, so there’s a ton of bone marrow. You can even add a bone luge shot, so it’s basically a fat-washed shot of whiskey. The bartenders will pour it for you right at the bar.” —Chris Liu, beverage director, Bloomsday

“Easy answer: Almanac or La Jefa. Both are heavily influenced by Danny Childs, who is one of the most important people in the bar industry currently. Almanac is focusing on intense hyper-seasonality paired with in-house fermentation techniques we haven’t seen in this city yet. Rob [Scott] is doing some really awesome things in the way of Japanese cocktail bar hospitality, and I have never had a bad drink there. Their parties are always way too much fun — unless you’re not a fan of Midori, because he always has a bottle in hand for laybacks. La Jefa is run by Dan Suro of Suro Imports, who is focusing on highlighting the rich culture of agave and its history, while doing things in a refined and elegant way. Their backbar for agave is without a doubt the best in the city, if not on the East Coast. Both places also have one of my favorite sandwiches of recent memory — the Wagyu Hotdog at Almanac and the Lengua Pastrami at La Jefa are both absolutely incredible.” —Tom Brander, beverage manager, Wilder

“If you were to poll the bar team here at Picnic in East Kensington, the answer would be Cormorant. A laid back, neighborhood bar around the corner from our restaurant with draft Negronis and cold beer. It’s the perfect place to meet up with some friends and kick back. There’s darts in the back, plenty of room to spread out, and some of the comfiest bar seats in Fishtown. I think what Cormorant does best, though, is feel lived in, welcoming, and homey. The space is decorated well — lots of birds, surprise! — with good lighting and a warm energy. For a lot of the team at Picnic, after a busy 300-cover Saturday, it’s nice to have a place where you can just relax and unload the day.” —Max Glenn, beverage manager, Picnic

“Sacred Vice’s Berks taproom for their great beer, beautiful and cozy mid-century modern decor, and incredible vinyl-only music selection with over 2,000 records. They’re coming up on their two-year anniversary and they deserve every bit of praise they get.” —Jim O’Connor, bartender, The International Bar

“My favorite new bar in Philadelphia is La Jefa. Dan and David Suro are knowledgeable about all things agave and own Suro Imports. They’re incredibly talented with their drinks program, as everything stems from a story. The atmosphere feels authentic to them, and they’re absolutely staples in the community.” —Patrick Jennings, lead bartender, Andra Hem

“I’d probably say Amá. They’re making really beautiful, culinary-style drinks that lean into anti-waste ingredients in a thoughtful way.” —Brian Azevedo, bar manager, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft, Ardmore, Pa.

“Doom. Great whiskey and mezcal, fun snacks, friendly service, and metal. What more could you ask for?” —John Grubb, owner, Next of Kin

“A new era of The Library Bar is on its way through our partnership with Danny Childs’ Slow Drinks. Staying true to the scenography of the ‘Library,’ the menu is organized into chapters that allow guests to explore different flavor profiles, from Strong and Stirred to Punch-Drunk, and tiki-forward selections alongside classics. Using the Slow Drinks method, each cocktail reflects intention, incorporating house-made tinctures and bitters, fermented ingredients, and house-blended tea and kombucha, creating intention in every creation. Danny Childs’ Slow Drinks is also partnered with two other standout bars shaping Philadelphia’s cocktail scene. La Jefa stands out for its agave-focused program, deep understanding of spirit history, and ‘Guadaladelphia’ approach that honors Mexican culture while staying true to the Philly community. In addition, Almanac, a Japanese-inspired craft cocktail bar, blends the precision of Japanese technique with a nod to the American speakeasy, emphasizing Japanese flavors, locally sourced products, and in-house creations. It was recently touted as one of the best bars in the country in 2025.” —Anthony Aviles, director of food and beverage, The Rittenhouse Hotel