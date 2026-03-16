Every March, Chicago famously dyes its namesake river a bright emerald green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It’s an oddly endearing and eco-friendly ritual, but there’s a catch: It typically takes place the Saturday before March 17. On the actual day, scores of Chicagoans gather in bars and celebrate all things Irish by indulging in a pint or two of Guinness.

While the celebratory scene may be similar across the city, these folks will each experience their Guinness differently. Guinness pours vary from bar to bar, on St. Patrick’s Day or any other day. Factors like glassware, storage, temperature, and the way it’s poured impact a Guinness’s visual appeal and flavor profile, drawing a line between a great pint and a mediocre one. Context beyond the glass can also matter; an exceptional Guinness pour can lose a good chunk of its appeal if the pub’s surrounding environment stinks.

In Chicago’s bar scene, the best Guinness pours spring from a combination of skill, service, and vibes. There’s no better way to find out which Windy City bars nail this trifecta than talking the city’s bartenders, since going out for a post-shift Guinness is not an uncommon practice. With that in mind, we asked 14 Chicago barkeeps where they go to indulge in the city’s best pint.

The best pours of Guinness in Chicago, according to bartenders:

Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant

Clark Street Ale House

AJ Hudson’s

Webster’s Wine Bar

Tuman’s Tap and Grill

Sportsman’s Club

The Embassy

Harrigan’s Irish Pub

Friends of Friends

“This is a very loaded question. Most people will say a proper pint of Guinness has to be served in its proper glass, or that certain draft systems pour better, or be at the right temperature. All of these factors are true and make a big difference, but for me it comes down to the environment you’re drinking it in. So for me I would have to say my favorite place in Chicago to enjoy a creamy pint is Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant. This proper Irish Pub has been operating in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood since 1999, and it hits all the right feels: fantastic pub food, traditional live music, a beautiful beer garden out back, and just the right amount of local neighborhood vibes. Whether you’re out in the garden on a warm summer night, or bellied up to the bar indoors on a cold winter’s eve, this is the spot for a proper f*ckin’ creamer.” —Jeremy Barrett, owner, Lemon, Chicago

“A pint of Guinness has never tasted better to me than at Clark Street Ale House. They do perfect pours of Guinness, they’re open until 4 a.m., and have a popcorn machine. What else could you ask for?” —Hannah Spear, bartender, Bisous, Chicago

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“When asked where to get the best Guinness in Chicago, it isn’t just about how creamy the pint is. It’s about the feeling you have when it’s already being set in front of you while taking your seat, with a bartender’s smile so big that you’re convinced they are more excited to see you than you are to take that first perfectly poured sip. That’s why I believe the best Guinness in Chicago is at AJ Hudson’s. Not only is the Guinness they pour an absolute certified creamer, but the people who pour it make the place feel like home.” —Harley Anne O’Grady, Chicago bar veteran and brand ambassador, Bacardi

“Webster’s Wine Bar pours a fantastic Guinness, which is funny. You walk into a space that specializes in wine, but you see a Guinness tap, and you think, ‘why not?’ The staff are masters of wine, but also masters of their craft. They understand patience and the attention to detail. This creates a perfect combination for a perfect pint of Guinness.” —Tim Matsas, bar manager, Club Lucky, Chicago

“My favorite Guinness in Chicago is at Tuman’s Tap and Grill in Ukrainian Village. One of the best food and drink pairings I had while living in Northern Ireland was Guinness and mussels in an old pub in Bangor, just north of Belfast, called The Rabbit Rooms. Tuman’s is as close to that as I’ve gotten in the U.S.” —Shane Sullivan, bar manager, Meadowlark, Chicago

“Hands down, my favorite place in the city for a Guinness is Sportsman’s Club. Admittedly I’m not a huge beer drinker, but I love the pub atmosphere and being surrounded by industry folk. The Guinness is cold, the people are warm, and the bartenders make my day. That’s all you need.” —Azul Weber, lead bartender, Bar Bambi, Chicago

“Clark Street Ale House. David Hermach is a staple bartender at this bar, and he has perfected the shamrock drawing on top of the best pour. The Guinness is perfect and so is the man pouring it!” —Cynthia Salazar, bartender, Arbella, Chicago

“My favorite spot for Guinness in Chicago is Webster’s Wine Bar. Guinness pairs great with food, and Webster’s has a great menu. Grab some oysters, the lamb tartare, and the burger made with Slagel Farms patties, and you’re in for a good night. For a wine bar, they take their beer program — especially their draft Guinness — very seriously.” —Alex Barbatsis, co-founder, Bees & Bats Beverage Consulting, Chicago

“If we are just talking about the pint of Guinness itself, then it’s The Embassy. It’s an Irish-owned legacy spot with a killer draft system, which makes it a great place to stop in and grab a pint in Chicago. If you’re like me, though, and the people you run into at the bar matter more than what’s in the glass, then it’s Clark Street Ale House. [You’re] guaranteed to run into some industry friends after work and stay way later than you intended. It’s also a legacy spot, and I’ve really never had a bad pint there because of the staff and the people who show up after work.” —Ramsey Musk, bar manager, Hawksmoor, Chicago

“I think so much more goes into enjoying Guinness beyond just the pour. I think the best pour of Guinness should be enjoyed at a wooden bar top in an old Irish pub served by the surliest bartender around. With that in mind, I can think of no place better than Harrigan’s Irish Pub, poured by the legendary Tony Staunton. Truly a diamond hidden in the rough.” —J. Wagner, general manager, Sushi by Scratch Restaurants, Chicago

“The creamiest pint of Guinness in Chicago has to be at Chief O’Neill’s. You can really tell how much pride they put into the program there. No matter how busy they get, every pint is poured the right way. There’s the slow twist of the glass during the initial pour, the proper pause to let it settle, a quick joke while you wait, and then a perfectly drawn shamrock on top. It’s a family-owned bar, and that warmth is obvious the moment you walk in. You can feel the love they have for the bar and the community around it.” —Mike Finn, bar manager, Double Fun, Chicago

“Though a couple names come to mind for the best pour of Guinness in Chicago, Clark Street Ale House is at the top of my list. They treat the pour with respect and do it consistently ’til the wee hours of the morning, thanks to their 4 a.m. license. Clark Street Ale House is an excellent choice for a Guinness, but it also has a large selection of whiskey, a talented and friendly staff, free popcorn, and a bar that becomes more like ‘Cheers’ the longer you stay.” —Graham Essex, bartender, Gibson’s Italia, Chicago

“Tuman’s Tap. I’ll drink a Guinness just about anywhere, but Tuman’s has the culture I associate with a proper pint. It’s not an Irish pub, but you’ll find every generation there, represented by solo imbibers, dates, and loud groups clinking glasses with the creamers we all crave. Places like these serve as an important reminder of why bars came to be in the first place — community.” —Katherina Jackson, bar manager, Sportsman’s Club, Chicago

“Situated at the intersection of W Grand and N Damen is one of my favorite bars, Friends of Friends. It’s a younger place with old bones and relics from local bars of Chicago’s past. It’s also an every-person bar located in one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in the city. Its draft beer selection is small, uncomplicated, and thoughtful. Next to Schlitz and Old Style is Guinness on tap; it’s my ‘breakfast/lunch’ beer and I gotta sip it on their sunlit patio. My bartender on Mondays is usually Draven and he pours a damn good beer: Always a perfectly creamy foam — about thumbs width — with the body of the beer at the perfect temperature. It’s a pour that takes a minute, which I’ve always appreciated, and it really helps slow things down.” —Sam Parrie, bartender, Bisous, Chicago