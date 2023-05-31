Wine bars are in a weird place right now. More often than not, they come across as a restaurant with a slightly more-extensive-than-usual wine list. That said, the wine bars that still hold their own these days are the ones that are transportive — they take you to a specific region or country, providing a cerebral learning experience along the way. They stray away from the standard textbook wine lists and give guests a chance to try new things.

On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,”​​ Adam, Joanna, and Zach debate whether these wine bars that focus on a specific region or style are a better bet than the more generalized sort. Does a focused and easily understood concept make guests more at home, or do people resent having their choices confined in such a way? Tune in for the full discussion plus a brief convo on glassware disappointment. Your drink’s serving vessel matters more than you might initially think.

Zach is drinking: Little Edie at Homer

Joanna is drinking: Gin Martini out of an Orval glass

Adam is drinking: Gin Highball at Hawksmoor

