Every time we make a purchase, we consider brand ethos whether consciously or not. Now, perhaps more than ever, consumers are looking to purchase goods from a brand that has its morals in the right place.

That said, making a product made for everyone is much easier said than done. Even when brands opt to take a politically neutral stance with their marketing, it’s hard not to inadvertently alienate a chunk of potential customers. However, the simple fact of the matter is that most things in the United States are politically charged, and pro-America ad campaigns can be risky endeavors as they will almost certainly be interpreted as leaning right.

Today on the “VinePair Podcast,” Joanna and Zach discuss whether or not drinks brands can use patriotic imagery and messaging without wading into the political arena. Plus, the two discuss what doing so may mean for those brands and their potential consumers. Tune in for more.

Zach is drinking: Vocal Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

Joanna is drinking: Black Sheep Brown Ale from Arrowood Farms

