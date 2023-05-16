Last week, hosts Adam Teeter and Zach Geballe analyzed Drinks International’s list of the Top 50 Cocktails and noticed how gin-based cocktails are in strong representation. However, the spirit isn’t generally seen as classy until it’s served in a Martini glass. After all, the world has yet to see the day where Drake and Rick Ross are pouring shots of Monkey 47 at the club.

On today’s episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” Adam and Zach ponder why gin, despite its general popularity, seems unable to break into the luxury spirits space, in particular with high-end bottles and the conspicuous-consumer set. Is it because the spirit needs to be a cocktail ingredient? Is it because it’s not barrel aged? Or could it be gin’s inability to shake its long-held reputation as an “old person’s spirit”? It’s possible that the spirit’s lack of mystique and exoticism is holding it back more than we think. Tune in for more.

Zach is drinking: Ridge Vineyards Jimsomare Vineyard Zinfandel

Adam is drinking: 1978 Madeira Wine Company Madeira

