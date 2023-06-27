Gone are the days of the weekly patron waltzing into their neighborhood restaurant, shaking the owner’s hand, and having the routine “wife and kids” check-in. The owner seats them at the same table every time, knows their order by heart, and can rest assured that this will happen all over again next Wednesday.

These days, it seems that a restaurant or bar’s potential for Tik-Tok virality is what makes or breaks its success. It’s a trendy, flash-in-the-pan sort of climate, and customers appear to be more interested in tallying up new hot spots than revisiting their select few favorites. On top of that, reservations have become harder to snatch up and high staff turnover rates have become the norm. All of this begs the question: Are “regulars” a dying breed?

As Adam bids farewell until September, he, Joanna, and Zach discuss whether the current fixation on new, trending restaurants and bars has made it harder and harder for older establishments to thrive, and for bars of any vintage to turn guests into regulars. Tune in for more.

Zach is drinking: Seavey Vineyard Chardonnay

Joanna is drinking: Transfusion

Adam is drinking: Vodka Y Soda at Superbueno

