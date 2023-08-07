There’s just something about an Aperol Spritz. Served in a massive wine glass filled to the brim with the vibrant orange liqueur, sparkling wine, and a bit of soda water, the Aperol Spritz has dominated at bars and restaurants (and on Instagram) since gaining popularity a decade ago. In fact, the cocktail is so popular it seems to have taken over the spritz category as a whole, making it a challenge for another spritz to reach Aperol’s level of ubiquity.

Much of the apéritif’s initial success can be attributed to the Campari Group’s extensive efforts to market Aperol; however, its lingering triumph may be down to the fact that the drink is just downright eye-catching. As such, if another cocktail is going to take the spritz crown, it needs to have some of the same buzzy qualities as the Aperol Spritz. But, it also needs to be delivering a unique flavor profile of its own.

Today on the “VinePair Podcast,” Joanna and Zach discuss how the Aperol Spritz has remained so dominant in the spritz category, and ponder whether or not any other liqueur will ever be able to find purchase. Then, each host tries one of their favorite non-Aperol spritzes. Joanna samples a Cynar Spritz while Zach opts for a Green Chartreuse and Champagne. Tune in for more.

Zach is reading: Precision vs. Character: Are Column Stills Actually Worse than Pot Stills?

Joanna is reading: The Timeless Charm of Cheap Chianti

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify