When spring turns to summer, our thoughts inevitably go to spending time in the sunshine, whether that means a leisurely week at the beach, a day in the park with friends, BBQs with family, and more. What better way to enjoy those summer days than by sipping a simple yet delicious PATRÓN® cocktail?

Since its inception in 1989, PATRÓN has produced its tequila by hand in the Highlands of Jalisco from the same three ingredients: water, yeast, and 100 percent hand-selected Weber Blue Agave. All of this culminates in a tequila so well crafted it not only stands tall as the iconic leader in the super-premium* tequila category, but also serves as the most coveted base for high-quality cocktails.

PATRÓN is passionately handcrafted and perfect for enjoying summertime activities with cold, crisp cocktails. Picture backyard get-togethers or tropical vacations with easy-to-make PATRÓN cocktails that allow the complex yet delicious agave flavors to come to life.

PATRÓN Perfect Paloma

Whether you’re at an oceanside cabana or your own back patio, the PATRÓN Perfect Paloma holds a special place in the pantheon of summertime cocktails. While Paloma purists might argue for utilizing freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and soda, don’t be shy about opting for a good grapefruit soda. The always 100 percent naturally perfect PATRÓN Silver — free of added sugars, chemicals or preservatives — plus grapefruit soda and freshly squeezed lime juice will create a deliciously balanced cocktail with plenty of citrus zing.

Ingredients:

2 ounces PATRÓN Silver

3 ounces grapefruit soda

½ ounce fresh lime juice

Pinch of salt

Grapefruit slice for garnish

Salt rim (optional)

Directions:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

PATRON Silver + Soda

Who doesn’t like a bright, effervescent tequila soda on a warm summer’s evening? PATRÓN Silver distinguishes itself from other tequilas with its complex agave flavors at its core and a simplicity that shines in the PATRÓN Silver + Soda. Simply pour over ice, give a gentle stir, sip slowly, and exhale.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces PATRÓN Silver

5 ounces club soda

Orange twist

Directions:

Fill a highball or a Collins glass with ice. Add PATRÓN Silver and club soda, stir gently from the bottom up. Garnish by expressing a peel of orange over the drink and dropping it in.

PATRÓN Añejo Highball

For those interested in a more elegant, smoky, yet sweet cocktail that still has the simplicity of a Silver + Soda, opt for the PATRÓN Añejo + Soda instead. Aged in oak barrels over 12 months, PATRÓN Añejo builds upon the core PATRÓN fresh fruit and citrus flavors, with matured dried fruits, vanilla, honey, and caramel. Like a perfect day-to-evening outfit, the delicious flavors in this simple cocktail work equally well by the pool, on the patio, at the dinner table, or at the bar — basically anywhere your next escape takes you.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces PATRÓN Añejo

5 ounces club soda

Orange twist

Directions:

Fill a highball or a Collins glass with ice. Add PATRÓN Añejo and club soda, stir gently from the bottom up. Garnish by expressing a peel of orange over the drink and dropping it in.

