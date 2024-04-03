5 Steps to Throwing a Tropical Staycation, Featuring RumChata Pineapple Cream

If you’ve been daydreaming about the sensation of hot sand between your toes and habitually smelling that bottle of high-octane SPF you keep at your desk, we get it: We want summer, and we want it now.

Since there’s still a way to go until the official start of summer, it’s time to create your own sunshine. Coasting on the waves of Coconut Cream’s success, RumChata is adding Pineapple Cream to its reserve of fun-loving cream liqueurs. Crafted with RumChata’s premium Caribbean rum, Midwestern dairy cream, and a burst of fresh pineapple flavor, Pineapple Cream is here to tide you over until the solstice.

Make a splash at warm-weather bashes with a simple twist on a classic tiki drink, the Piña Colada-inspired RumChata Colada. This quintessential poolside bev is made with equal parts RumChata Pineapple Cream and coconut rum. A teeny paper umbrella and a neon bendy straw aren’t required, but they are highly recommended.

For the ultimate beachy throwdown, let the RumChata Colada be the star. With its tropical flavor and simple recipe, you and your guests are guaranteed a vacation-worthy summer celebration. Follow this step-by-step guide to bring on the sunshine.

Step One: Pick Your Partygoers

Start a group chat with your most fun-loving friends. The dress code is coastal chic — think linen, open-knit crochet, tropical motifs, sun hats, and shades. Vacations (or staycations!) are best when shared.

Step Two: Dream Theme

Begin hunting for the kitschiest glassware you can find. The more colorful and distinctive, the better! Vibrant string lights, macrame plant holders, tiki torches, and other accouterments are the pineapple slice on top.

Step Three: Create Your Paradise

Put those string lights to use in the backyard and fire up the tiki torches. Add vases of big, jungle-like foliage such as palm fronds, hibiscus flowers, and birds of paradise to the snack station and RumChata Colada cocktail bar. Curate an ideal summer playlist of reggaetón, salsa, and house music to keep energy high, and don’t forget to make some room for the dance floor. You don’t need the sun to crank up the heat!

Step Four: Bring on the Barbecue

Fire up the grill and throw on some chicken teriyaki pineapple skewers, chipotle mango-seasoned mahi-mahi, or Hawaiian pulled pork. Pay homage to Puerto Rico, the home of the Piña Colada, with ground beef-stuffed empanadillas or mofongo, a fried plantain dish. A spread of fresh fruit helps keep guests quenched as the party lingers long into the night.

Step Five: Shake Up the RumChata Colada

And now for the hero of the event, the RumChata Colada. This one-two punch of vibrant pineapple flavor and smooth coconut rum is all you need to pretend you’re enjoying an afternoon under a cove of palm trees, with the ocean and your closest friends nearby.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces RumChata Pineapple Cream

1 ½ ounces coconut rum (RumHaven recommended)

Instructions:

Add RumChata Pineapple Cream and RumHaven Coconut Rum into an ice-filled shaker. Shake to combine and chill. Strain into a glass and garnish with a juicy slice of pineapple.

A RumChata Colada Brings the Tropics to You

The ideal hot-weather afternoon consists of savoring the sun with good vibes, good drinks, and good friends. As the days grow longer and you get your glow back, RumChata Pineapple Cream provides the perfect centerpiece for celebration. Whether relaxing by a sandy beach or transforming your backyard into a makeshift paradise, the promises of summer are well within reach when you embrace the RumChata Pineapple Cream lifestyle. Click here to find a bottle near you and start summertime off right.

Caribbean Rum with Real Dairy Cream, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Alcohol 13.75% by Volume (27.5 Proof), ©2024 Agave Loco Brands, Pewaukee, WI. All rights reserved. Drink Responsibly.

This article is sponsored by RumChata.