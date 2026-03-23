A Timeline of America’s Trendiest Energy Drink Brands [Infographic]

Americans can’t get enough caffeine. According to Paris-based global market research firm Ipsos, three in four Americans rely on some sort of caffeine to get them through the morning, and half need it again in the afternoon. Coffee and soda have long been the choice energy sources for many consumers, but in recent years, energy drinks have taken on a life of their own.

Of course, the category has been prevalent for quite some time, with Red Bull’s 1997 introduction to the U.S. market giving rise to canned caffeine culture. Since 2020, though, sales of energy drinks have skyrocketed. That year, category sales at U.S. multi-outlet convenience stores sat at $12.8 billion, a 9.3 percent increase year-over-year, according to Circana data. By the end of 2025, that number had exceeded $16 billion. That’s a 25 percent increase in just five years.

The booming market has ushered in a wave of new brands and revived interest in legacy ones like Monster Energy, which saw sales rise 10.7 percent year-over-year in 2025 to hit $8.29 billion. Given the popularity of energy drinks, we wanted to take a look back at some of the trendiest SKUs to emerge in the past three decades — including some of the infamous alcoholic versions that dominated college campuses in the early aughts.

To outline the category’s progression, we created this timeline charting when each brand peaked. From Four Loko and its precursor Sparks to Red Bull, Celsius, and more, keep reading to check out our timeline of America’s trendiest energy drink brands.

Bawls Guarana: 1997 – 2003

Before there was an endless sea of brightly colored canned beverages promising a jolt of energy, there was Bawls Guarana. Packaged in bright blue plastic bottles with twist-off caps, Bawls hit shelves in 1996 — just one year before Red Bull captivated the U.S. market at large. As it turns out, Red Bull actually served as an inspiration: Founder Hobart Buppert came across the energy drink a few years prior while on a trip to Austria during his senior year of college. While there, he encountered the beverage at nightclubs, where it was listed at a higher cost than sodas. When he returned home, the vision for Bawls, a guarana berry-derived energy drink with 64 milligrams of caffeine per bottle, was born.

Despite launching in 1996, it wasn’t until late 1997 and early 1998 that Bawls started to catch on. The primary audience? Gamers. Video game lovers and other tech geeks quickly found that Bawls was a great source of energy during marathon gaming sessions called Local Area Network (LAN) Parties. These events, which were hosted in people’s basements or at local community centers, were typically attended by a couple dozen players (and their computers) who then gamed through the night. The gatherings were so important to Bawls that the brand started sponsoring as many as it could, and gaming suppliers like the now-shuttered CompUSA even carried the drink in stores.

Bawls was never quite able to break free from its association with gamers and techies, which hindered its growth — especially as major players made their debuts in the early 2000s. By 2003, other brands had firmly established their dominance over the blue-bottled beverage, and while it’s still available for purchase today, tracking down a bottle is much harder than simply waltzing into your local convenience store.

Red Bull: 1997 – Present

Instantly recognizable in its signature blue and silver can, Red Bull is the energy drink. It’s the largest brand in the category both in the U.S. and globally in terms of dollar sales. While it might be a top choice in the American market, the brand actually has Austrian roots. It was founded by Dietrich Mateschitz and launched there in 1987. (The drink itself was based on the Thai energy drink brand Krating Daeng, which was founded by Chaleo Yoovidhya in 1976 and translates to red bison).

For the first six years of its existence, Red Bull was only available in Austria, before launching in the U.K. and Germany in 1994, then making its way to U.S. shores in 1997. The brand was an immediate success, skyrocketing to the top of the cultural canon thanks to its 80 milligrams of caffeine, clever sports marketing, and strategic mixing with vodka. Red Bull’s introduction effectively birthed the energy drink category as we know it today, inspiring myriad imitations.

Even amid a growing pool of competitors, Red Bull remains the category’s top performer, with almost 14 billion cans of the stuff sold worldwide in 2025 alone. The brand’s continued success is, in large part, due to its near-constant innovation — sugar-free options, flavored “Editions” (which also come in sugar-free versions) — and its genius “Wiiings” marketing campaigns. Today, Red Bull claims roughly 35 percent of the U.S. energy drink market share, the largest of any brand, and its success is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Rockstar Energy: 2001 – 2016

Nowadays, it’s fairly standard to walk through the energy drink aisle and be surrounded by a sea of options packaged in 16-ounce cans, but that wasn’t the case before Rockstar Energy hit the market in 2001. The brand was created by Russell Weiner, who saw an opening in the market for a drink priced similarly to that of category leader Red Bull, but available in a can twice as large. So he debuted Rockstar in 16-ounce cans and marketed the drink as a bang-for-your-buck option, which proved worthwhile.

By 2007, Rockstar was one of the three largest energy drink brands in the U.S. (Red Bull and Monster rounded out the trio), pulling in $405 million that year. The brand remained a major player in the energy drink market through the 2010s, though its trajectory faltered in 2016 when dollar and unit sales each dropped by around 1.5 percent. Despite the decline, Rockstar still garnered $3.85 billion in its sale to PepsiCo in 2020, though the new parent company hasn’t done much to bring the brand back to its former glory.

Sparks: 2002 – 2008

Four Loko is the undisputed king of alcoholic energy drinks, but before there was the camo-covered tallboy, there was Sparks. Created by San Francisco-based marketing firm McKenzie River Corporation, Sparks hit the market in 2002 with 6 percent alcohol by volume alongside caffeine, taurine, and ginseng. Just like Rockstar, Sparks was packaged in 16-ounce cans, each of which came with a battery-like label featuring plus and minus terminal signs.

Right off the bat, Sparks was a hit, expanding at an annual growth rate of over 100 percent for the two years following its launch. In 2006, the brand was acquired by SABMiller, which became MillerCoors two years later when the company merged with Molson Coors. That’s around the same time Sparks came to a screeching halt. That year, 13 attorneys general sued the drinks manufacturer for its dangerous combination of caffeine and alcohol. The suit settled out of court and resulted in Sparks fully eliminating all alcohol from its lineup and all battery imagery from its label. While MillerCoors attempted to maintain the brand in its non-alcoholic format, its attempts failed to catch on, and Sparks was officially discontinued in 2021.

Monster Energy: 2002 – Present

Packaged in vibrantly colored cans, each depicting the brand’s signature slashed M, Monster Energy is one of the largest energy drink brands in the world, second only to Red Bull. While Monster Energy made its debut in 2002, Hansen Natural Corporation, the original name of the brand’s parent company, was established in 1935. Since pivoting to energy drinks, the company, now known as Monster Beverage, has been wildly successful. For 31 years straight, the company’s stock price has consistently increased, skyrocketing over 200,000 percent by 2024.

Driving much of that growth is the collection of energy drinks under its umbrella, which now spans 40 flavors in several different iterations. There are the standard versions and their sugar-free counterparts, extra-caffeinated Monster Energy Ultra, as well as espresso-, tea-, and juice-based energy drinks. There are even electrolyte sports drinks packaged with 150 milligrams of caffeine per bottle and non-caffeinated alcoholic options known as The Beast Unleashed. While Monster’s sales are impressive today, they’re really nothing new. By the end of 2005, gross sales exceeded $415 million. Come 2015, they were over $3 billion, and last year, they surpassed $8 billion. Given the impressive trajectory, Monster’s moment in the spotlight is unlikely to experience a curtain call any time soon.

5-Hour Energy: 2004 – 2012

What if you could enjoy all the pick-me-up benefits of an energizing beverage without having to drink a lot of liquid? That was the exact question posed by entrepreneur Manoj Bhargava when he encountered an energy drink at a natural products trade show in Anaheim, Calif., in 2004. After tasting the drink, which came in a 16-ounce can, Bhargava envisioned a similar one that did not contain sugar or unknown stimulants and came in shot form. So he established Living Essentials, LLC and launched 5-Hour Energy in revolutionary 2-ounce bottles, making the brand the world’s first energy shot.

The brand was an immediate hit, thanks, in large part, to its placement in stores. Rather than targeting fridge space, which the brand would have had to share with energy drink competitors and soft drinks like Coke and Pepsi, 5-Hour Energy went after the checkout counter. GNC was the first to stock it, and retailers like Walgreens, Rite Aid, Sheetz, and Walmart soon followed. Come 2011, 5-Hour Energy had achieved over $1 billion in sales, with a whopping 15 percent of them coming from Walmart alone. It’s been reported that the brand was selling roughly 1.4 million bottles of its energy shot daily at that time. Two types of laborers largely drove sales: truck drivers and shift workers, neither of whom have frequent access to a bathroom.

While 5-Hour Energy got off to a hot start, by 2012, the brand had started to lose some of its momentum, which was reflected in its sales. In the second quarter of that year, sales decreased by over $4.6 million, the first notable decline in growth in the company’s existence. The brand remains a main player in the energy-shot market to this day, though it has yet to replicate the sales boom and cultural relevancy it had in the 2000s.

Four Loko: 2005 – 2010

Ah, Four Loko. Perhaps no drink is as synonymous with 2000s-era college parties than this energized, fermented malt beverage. Students from coast to coast brandished its camo-colored cans while crammed into fraternity basements, a fitting place for Four Loko given that the idea for the caffeinated alcoholic drink came about in the basement of Kappa Sigma at The Ohio State University. After graduating, fraternity members Jeff Wright, Jaisen Freeman, and Christopher Hunt founded Phusion Projects and launched Four Loko as the company’s flagship product.

Introduced in 2005, the drink was originally available in 12-ounce cans at 6 percent ABV with caffeine, taurine, and guarana as its energy sources. While successful, it wasn’t until 2008 that Four Loko catapulted into notoriety. A rebrand upped the alcohol content to 12 percent and repackaged the drink in its famous 24-ounce camo cans. It proved to be exactly what Phusion Projects needed: By 2009, sales surged by around 900 percent from approximately $4.5 million in 2008 to over $45 million.

Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on whom you ask — Four Loko’s caffeinated days were numbered. By 2010, a number of universities had banned the beverage from campus following several health-related events involving students. The final blow came in November when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration outlawed all caffeinated alcoholic beverages. While the brand released a caffeine-free version in January 2011 and remains popular, the days of energized Four Loko continue to live in infamy.

Celsius: 2019 – Present

Celsius is one of the hottest energy drink brands on the market today, delivering $2.5 billion in full-year revenue in 2025, an 85.5 percent increase year-over-year. But despite Celsius’s current success, the drink itself is actually nothing new. Its history dates all the way back to 2004 when Elite FX, Inc. — the precursor to Celsius Holdings — was established and granted the licensing rights to Celsius, which had been envisioned by Greg Horn a year earlier. While examining the booming yet still emerging energy drink market, the founders recognized a space for a product designed to support fitness and general wellness.

The first version of Celsius hit shelves in 2004 and prominently featured the brand’s purported health benefits on each can’s label. Things like “Burns Calories,” “Reduce Body Fat,” “Build Lean Muscle,” and more were listed front and center, positioning the drink as more of a vitamin or supplement than a source of energy. There was only one problem: It failed. In 2012, Celsius rebranded for the first time with new cans highlighting the drinks’ calorie-burning benefits, but it still couldn’t attract an audience. Things were so bad that the brand was pulled from shelves at Costco, its biggest retailer, and delisted from the Nasdaq.

Another rebrand in 2016 proved that the third time really is the charm. The makeover introduced the version of the drink on shelves today and marketed the beverage as a lifestyle drink with sleek white cans, black font, and signature “Live Fit” tagline. That year, Celsius’s revenue reached $23 million, and things continued to ramp up from there. By 2020, earnings were over $130 million. And from 2020 to 2023, sales increased tenfold, largely due to the brand’s rabid Gen Z audience, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of the core demographic. Today, Celsius remains a top choice for many consumers and aims to stay top of mind through collaborations with Olympian Shaun White, model Olivia Culpo, and reality-stars-turned-influencers Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, and Nicolas Vansteenberghe, to name a few.

Ghost: 2021 – Present

Founded by Dan Lourenco and Ryan Hughes, Ghost officially hit the market in 2020, though the company that launched the brand, Ghost Lifestyle, was established four years earlier. The company was known for manufacturing sports nutrition products like whey protein, pre-, intra-, and post-workout, and hydration powders. The energy drink itself came about via a collaboration with Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI), which allowed the brand’s founders to leverage ABI’s vast distribution network.

But it wasn’t just access that made Ghost an overnight success — it was also its flashy partnerships with household names like Warheads, Bubblicious, Sour Patch Kids, and Welch’s Grape Juice. Non-collaboration cans enticed consumers with flavors that relied on nostalgia, such as ’Merica Pop, Orange Cream, Pink Lemonade, and others. These flavors are likely responsible for the brand’s explosive growth, with revenue quadrupling between 2021 and 2024. That impressive growth is what attracted Keurig Dr Pepper, which ended ABI’s ties to the brand with its purchase of a 60 percent stake in Ghost in October 2024. In 2028, the conglomerate is expected to acquire the remaining 40 percent, making it the sole owner of the fast-growing energy drink brand.

Alani Nu: 2022 – Present

Compared to other entries on this list, Alani Nu is a newcomer, having made its debut in 2018 when fitness influencer Katy Hearn set out on a mission to create better-for-you supplements targeted to her fellow women in fitness. At first, the brand didn’t even manufacture an energy drink, instead concentrating efforts on protein powders, pre-workout mixes, and other supplements. That all changed in 2019 when Alani Nu debuted its energy drinks, each of which deliberately targeted a female audience. Not only were they labeled as containing no sugar and a low number of calories, they came packaged in flashy, colorful cans with flavors called Breezeberry, Cosmic Stardust, Pink Slush, and more. From there, it was off to the races: By the end of 2022, Alani Nu had amassed $228 million in sales. And that was only the beginning.

The brand continued building relevance with consumers via strategic partnerships with TikToker-turned-popstar Addison Rae in 2022 and industry titan Kim Kardashian in 2023. Alani Nu was so successful that Celsius Holdings invested $10 million in October 2023 before acquiring it outright in early 2025 for a whopping $1.8 billion. In 2025, Alani Nu finally crossed the $1 billion sales threshold, an increase of 72.4 percent year-over-year in the 52-week period ending April 13, 2025.

*Image retrieved from Jammer Gene – stock.adobe.com