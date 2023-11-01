‘Tis the Season to Toast With Teremana Tequila

Teremana is a small-batch, ultra-premium tequila crafted in the highlands of the Jalisco mountains and offered in three expressions: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. The tequila is meticulously crafted by slow-roasting fully mature Blue Weber Agave in traditional brick ovens before being distilled in handmade copper stills. “Teremana” loosely translates to “spirit of the Earth,” from the Latin word “terra,” meaning Earth, and the Polynesian word “mana,” meaning spirit, an ode to founder Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s heritage. Teremana Tequila has also been referred to as “the tequila of the people” thanks to the company’s mission to bring people together to “Share the Mana.”

Teremana is proving it is “of the people” this holiday season through two charitable initiatives: Mana for a Cause and Share the Mana. The initiatives will help bars, restaurants, families, and communities find support over the holiday season and beyond.

In partnership with the nonprofits Another Round Another Rally and World Central Kitchen, Teremana is helping to provide key resources — including financial aid, food, and educational opportunities — to the communities that need it most. Between mid-October and the end of December, Teremana offers opportunities for consumers and hospitality workers alike to contribute to these initiatives through participating bars, restaurants, and retail stores.

As we approach the holidays, what better way to help those in need than to toast with a delicious tequila cocktail? After all, this season is all about giving, sharing, and imbibing. Here’s how you can enjoy your favorite tequila cocktails, give the gift of Teremana, support worthy causes, and ultimately Share the Mana this holiday season.

This infographic is sponsored by Teremana Tequila.