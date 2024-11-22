Founded in 1724 by a visionary winegrower in the Cognac region of France, Rémy Martin has spent three centuries perfecting the art of distillation. With an update to Rémy V, the Cognac house aims to bring their timeless traditions to your table. They describe the reinvention of Rémy V as going “back to basics,” but the resulting spirit is anything but.

The House of Rémy Martin has long been synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and taste. They specialize in producing high-quality spirits made exclusively from grapes grown in the Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne regions of Cognac.

The Rémy V relaunch provided Rémy Martin with an opportunity to reconnect with the core of their craft, focusing on the essence of their eaux-de-vie. It emphasizes the importance of high-quality raw materials from the vines and the expertise involved in every stage of production, from grape maturation and harvest to fermentation and distillation on the lees.

Eau-de-vie, translating to “water of life,” is the clear, unaged spirit crafted from the distillation of premium French grapes. By embracing the practice of distillation on lees — where the yeast remains in the wine during distillation — Rémy V is able to capture the complexity of the grapes, resulting in a spirit that is as fresh as it is aromatic.

Initially launched in 2010 at 40% ABV, Rémy V has been refined to 35% ABV for its reintroduction. The result is a smoother and more fruit- forward spirit. This adjustment is emblematic of the ritual that occurs in the tasting room during the selection of eaux-de-vie.

In the spirit of maintaining traditions, Rémy Martin has a tasting committee that gathers to taste new distillates from the distilleries of their wine-growing partners. This time spent in the tasting room is a meaningful and collaborative process where careful evaluation ensures the selection of exceptional eaux-de-vie.

To celebrate the limited launch, Rémy Martin and VinePair hosted events at Broken Shaker in Miami and LA Cha Cha Cha in Los Angeles, inviting industry professionals to form their own tasting committees and sample Rémy V neat, as well as in a variety of creative cocktails that highlight the spirit’s versatility.

Among the featured drinks in Miami was the “Zizou Spritz” created by Broken Shaker bartender José Pérez-Roura. The drink blends Rémy V, Cointreau Noir, Bitter Bianco, Cocchi Americano, and tonic for a refreshing and complex spritz.

One of the cocktails in Los Angeles was crafted and poured by local bartender Gianna Johns, known for her imaginative and visually striking drinks.

Johns drew inspiration from nostalgia, reflecting the imagery and palate of her California upbringing. Her cocktail creations tend to evolve with the seasons, embodying the flavors and feelings of the moment. Her craft cocktail for Rémy V, “Second Summer,” was no exception. She set out to capture the bittersweet feeling of the late summer heat transitioning into fall.

“Rémy V is such a soft and pretty base,” she explains. “I wanted to make something really refreshing with it that highlighted the spirit and didn’t totally cover it up. I used some softer flavors like a prickly pear brandy and Manzanilla, a grape-based fortified wine infused with fresh tarragon. Moving from late summer to fall, there’s a little bit of cinnamon in there.” The Tom Collins-inspired drink finishes with a dash of fresh lemon and is topped with tonic water.

She goes on to say: “The feeling of late summer is very nostalgic. You think it’s fall and you’re mourning summer, then you get this last stretch of really beautiful weather. Saying goodbye to anything is hard — this drink will help you transition.”

Johns describes Rémy V as floral, subtle, and versatile — an upgrade to any cocktail. It adds complexity to a vodka drink. It balances the botanical notes of gin. It complements the vegetal terroir that comes through with tequila.

“I like a lot of grape-based spirits,” she says. “So for me it’s really easy to enjoy. If people are used to core spirits at their home bar — like vodka, gin, tequila or whiskey drinks — it might feel really new. For Rémy, it’s actually not that new. They’re working with grapes [in the same way] they do with their Cognac and their brandies, but [with eau-de-vie] it’s this unaged expression. They’re pot distilling [the spirits], so [Rémy V] has the character-driven flavor of the grapes and the softness that they offer.”

Rémy Martin’s relaunch of Rémy V blends history with innovation. By honoring traditional practices and refining their craft, Rémy Martin invites a new generation of drinkers to appreciate the beauty, complexity, and versatility of Rémy V. As we move from one season to another, let Rémy V accompany your own traditions, encouraging you to savor the transition.

Second Summer

Ingredients:

1 ounce Rémy V

½ ounce Prickly Pear Eau de Vie

½ ounce cinnamon syrup*

¾ ounce Tarragon Infused Manzanilla*

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

3 ounces dry tonic water

Garnish: 1 sprig of fresh tarragon and 1 lemon wheel

Directions:

Combine ingredients (excluding tonic) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Give it a short whip shake (5-10 seconds). Pour over ice into a Collins glass and top with dry tonic water. Garnish with a sprig of fresh tarragon and lemon wheel

Cinnamon Syrup Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

2-3 sticks cinnamon

Directions:

Heat all ingredients in a small saucepan over low heat until sugar dissolves. Allow cinnamon to remain in the pan until completely cooled. Discard cinnamon sticks and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days.

Tarragon-Infused Manzanilla Recipe

Ingredients:

20 grams fresh tarragon

750 milliliters Manzanilla sherry

Directions:

Combine fresh tarragon and Manzanilla together in an airtight container.

Let sit at room temperature for at least 12 years.

Fine strain to remove tarragon and store in a bottle or other airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Note: reduce recipe as needed.

