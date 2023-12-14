The Prisoner Wine Company Brings a Fresh Perspective to Gifting

‘Tis the season of giving: bestowing gifts that let our loved ones know just how much they’re appreciated. But hitting the right holiday note can be tricky. A present doesn’t need to be extravagant to be exceptional. But affordable and high quality don’t always go hand-in-hand — unless you’re The Prisoner Wine Company.

Nestled in Napa Valley, The Prisoner Wine Company’s first bottle, The Prisoner, was released 20 years ago, and the label has since grown to produce some of the region’s most popular and intriguing red blends. Despite earning “cult” wine status, The Prisoner Wine Company remains true to its original mission of making luxury wine more inclusive, inviting a more diverse community to raise a glass.

Bring your treasured folks into the fold through the gift of approachable premium wines made from exceptional fruit, bundled and packaged in elegant gift boxes, ready to ship, surprise, and delight this holiday season.

Seasonal bonus: when you gift, you also give back. The Prisoner Wine Company — the brand name and flagship label were inspired by an etching entitled “Le Petit Prisonnier” by 19th-century Spanish artist Francisco Goya — stands against oppression while embracing creativity. In particular, The Prisoner Wine Company helps fight injustices tied to our prison and policing systems and has taken crucial steps to drive awareness and action toward prison reform. Additionally, the winery supports local vineyards, partnering with over 100 growers in northern California to produce a family of excellent wines unbound by tradition.

Shop The Prisoner Wine Company’s four exclusive and festive wine collections to gift thoughtfully and to give back impactfully.

Unshackled Sparkling Gift Pack

Unshackled brings a fresh perspective to high-end wine by creating a fruit-forward sparkling wine that is approachable, bold, and bright — just like our favorite holiday celebrations — making this classy gift set a no-brainer. An elegant glass-cut cocktail shaker, a modern brass strainer and bar spoon, and a bottle of 2018 Unshackled Sparkling Wine combine to outfit the adventurous mixologist with the tools necessary for a shimmering soirée.

The brut-style California bubbly made from a unique blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir varietals is aged 36 months en tirage to ensure the highest quality. It boasts an aromatic profile driven by floral notes and minerality. On the palate, it entertains the flavor of crisp green apple and Asian pear. Best served chilled after at least three hours of refrigeration, Unshackled Sparking Wine reflects an elevated taste and twinkle.

SALDO Red Trio

This gift set is ideal for red wine lovers in search of unique flavors that are also sure to please. It includes three distinctly different and provocative reds that will delight any enthusiast, especially if they enjoy the taste of unconventional pairings with extraordinary results. The name “SALDO” comes from the Italian word for “I join” or “I weld,” which signifies The Prisoner Wine Company’s approach of combining grapes from the best vineyards to create spectacular wines.

Once an overlooked California varietal, Zinfandel has been reinvigorated by SALDO’s unexpected and exciting blend. The 2021 SALDO Zinfandel boasts bold aromas of black and ripe red cherry, blackberry, and rich spices alongside mouthwatering tasting notes that include vibrant fruit, spice, and a hint of chocolate. This innovative blend of Zinfandel, Petit Sirah, Grenache, Primitivo, and Syrah grapes entertains and enchants the most discerning palate.

The SALDO winemakers were definitely thinking “outside the bottle” when they created the rare 2021 SALDO Carignan, usually available only to club members of The Prisoner Wine Company. The lesser-known grape is often overshadowed by more familiar blending partners, but its elevated acidity and temperate tannins make this exclusive wine a versatile and crowd-pleasing choice.

Rounding out the collection is the 2021 SALDO Red Blend. A thoughtful blend of no less than six varieties of grapes, this dramatic, full-bodied wine brings notes of plum, black cherry, and hints of licorice to the palate, resulting in what might just be your new favorite red, ripe for the holidays.

The Blindfold Duo



This power duo delights the most adventurous of white-wine aficionados. When The Prisoner Wine Company explores the vibrancy and elegance of white wine, they go all in — including when it comes to the presentation. The two stunning whites boast artfully designed labels, the sophisticated packaging fitting for sophisticated wines.

The 2021 Blindfold Blanc de Noir is innovatively designed from mostly Pinot Noir, eliciting a bright white wine from predominantly red grapes. The addition of small amounts of Viognier and Gewürztraminer produces a rare expression: a still and zesty white with all the texture and rich mouthfeel of a Pinot Noir.

By contrast, the 2022 Blindfold Sauvignon Blanc elicits a bouquet of white citrus and jasmine. The grapes were harvested meticulously during the early dawn hours in late August, and the wine is mostly Sauvignon Blanc with an intriguing touch of Sémillon. This wine begins with a dense, ripe fruit boasting weight and body influenced by portions of grapes fermented in barrels.

Red Blend Collection

Turn to this trifecta of rule-breaking red wines to surprise and delight your guests, from the novice wine drinker to the most fastidious oenophile. The Red Blend Collection includes The Prisoner Red Blend, inspired by the fine wines brought stateside by Italian immigrants. The most popular of red blends, the wine combines an unlikely mix of Zinfandel with Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and Charbono to yield flavors of fresh and dried blackberry, pomegranate, and vanilla.

The gift set also features the Unshackled Red Blend of Zinfandel, Malbec, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tannat, and Tempranillo, boasting a fruit-forward bouquet of raspberry, blueberry, and crushed violets with a hint of white pepper.

And for one more radical riff on the red blend, rounding off the box set is the 2021 SALDO Red Blend that incorporates a bold and memorable mix of grapes, including Petite Sirah, Grenache, Syrah, Mataro, Verdelho, and Cabernet Sauvignon — providing all the body and boldness a red wine can promise.

So, when faced with the gift-giving challenge this season, The Prisoner Wine Company has curated a gift set that’s soft on the wallet but hard on quality, creativity, and charitable giving.

Done, done, and well done.

This article is sponsored by The Prisoner Wine Company.