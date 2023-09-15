Taking Tequila to New Heights, the Teremana Way

“Mana” and soul. That’s what’s behind every single bottle of Teremana Tequila. From the brand’s name, which combines the words “tere,” derived from the Latin “terra,” meaning earth, and “mana,” the Polynesian word for spirit, to the traditional tequila-making methods they utilize, Teremana cares.

Beyond slapping a label with a celebrity’s name on a product, founder Dwayne Johnson and his team worked diligently with the Lopez family, who are third-generation agave farmers and second-generation tequila makers, to build Teremana’s own distillery: Destilería Teremana de Agave, Norma Oficial Mexicana (N.O.M) 1613. In fact, only Teremana Tequila is made there. Tucked away in the highlands of Jalisco, they meticulously craft their responsibly sourced tequila under the tutelage of the Lopez family. They know the land and its people.

And that mindfulness extends beyond Jalisco, all the way to your local bar. To help support the hospitality industry, Teremana founded Mana for a Cause, a charitable program that helps uplift hospitality workers through a partnership with Another Round Another Rally, a nonprofit financial and educational resource for the hospitality industry.

From field to bottle to back bar, Teremana sets itself apart in every way.

What Sets Teremana Tequila Apart?

From the careful guardianship of the land where they source their agave and the painstaking process of creating their tequila to the people they proudly work and partner with, Teremana stands for taking care of what and who they love. From harvest to bottling, they’re committed to creating a positive impact within their local community, global trade family, and consumers.

In addition to growing a loyal customer base, Teremana took home gold medals from both “The Spirits Business” Tequila and Mezcal Masters and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as the Bartender Spirits Awards in 2022.

Serious About Sustainability

Unlike some tequila brands, Teremana harvests only fully mature agave plants. They take sustainability seriously, working with local businesses to reduce their impact on the land — land that they honor. For example, they turn 100 percent of the leftover agave fibers from production into natural compost that’s used as organic fertilizer for their agave fields.

Going above and beyond, Teremana also cleans the wastewater left over from production via a state-of-the-art filtration system, and they stress the importance of reducing their carbon footprint as responsible stewards of the land for generations to come.

Bartenders can feel good about working with Teramana; they strive to ensure that their award-winning products will preserve and respect the Earth, allowing for new agave plants to grow and flourish. Responsible and sustainable for the long haul, this is a legacy brand.

Supporting the Hospitality Industry

This holiday season, Teremana will donate $250,000 to Another Round Another Rally, which provides scholarships and grants, develops future leaders, and supplies emergency assistance to bar and restaurant workers.

Teremana wants you to feel good about featuring their ultra-premium tequila in your bar, restaurant, or at home in your kitchen. Imagine that — a high-quality, affordable tequila made by people who genuinely want to raise the bar, honoring the traditions of the people of Jalisco, Mexico, and the hospitality professionals out in the world using their product to craft bespoke cocktails. It’s a beautiful thing.

This article is sponsored by Teremana.