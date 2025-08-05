When Glen Bell pivoted from selling strictly hamburgers and hot dogs, and added tacos to his San Bernardino restaurant’s menu in 1951, he perhaps unknowingly revolutionized Mexican fast food service in America. The addition was originally intended to serve as a draw for customers who would have otherwise visited the OG McDonald’s down the street, but it transformed into a fast-food chain of its own in 1962: Taco Bell.

For 53 years, the fast-food restaurant offered a selection of quick-serve Mexican food — think standard fare like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, but also Mexican pizzas, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the ever-popular Crunchwrap Supreme. And in 2015, the chain revolutionized fast-food service once more with the introduction of its now-popular Cantina concept.

First established in Chicago as a means of attracting more urban customers — i.e., guests who don’t have a car to go through a drive-thru — Cantinas are special for one specific reason: They serve alcohol.

Today, there are over 60 Taco Bell Cantina locations across the United States, though perhaps none are as famous as the Pacifica outpost in California. The restaurant, which has been dubbed “the world’s most beautiful Taco Bell,” is perched directly on the Pacific coastline, allowing guests the opportunity to snack on a Crunchwrap Supreme and sip a spiked Baja Blast Freeze while soaking in the sea breeze.

In April 2025, the scenic Pacific Taco Bell Cantina reopened after closing its doors on Jan. 5 for an extensive remodel, and the new and improved establishment offers some serious new additions. There’s refreshed indoor and outdoor seating and decor, a brand-new bar, three new flavors of the chain’s Freeze slushies, and — apparently — branded Taco Bell wine by the bottle.

Last month, a Reddit user posted in the r/tacobell subreddit to show off a peculiar purchase they managed to secure: a bottle of wine wrapped in a Taco Bell label. The chain has famously played around with wine releases in the past — in 2020, Taco Bell launched a Canadian-exclusive limited-edition red named “Jalapeño Noir” made with Ontario-grown Pinot Noir grapes. But this label appears entirely different. Rather than featuring the black and gold foil of Jalapeño Noir, this wine is adorned with a blue, green, and orange label reading “Taco Bell” in shaded lettering. Front and center is the chain’s signature bell imagery.

Attached to the photo was the claim that the original poster had purchased the bottle from the Pacifica Cantina. Naturally, other Redditors went wild with curiosity, asking questions ranging from “is this an April Fool’s joke?” to “is it Baja Blast flavored?”

Turns out, the wine is not an April Fool’s joke — and no, it’s not Baja Blast flavored. Instead, the wine, which the redditor says is dubbed 2016 Cantina White California, is a Sauvignon Blanc produced by Napa Valley’s Grieve Family Winery.

Bottled at 14.2 percent ABV, the wine reportedly cost between $30 and $40, and was allegedly sitting on the bar counter when they visited the oceanside Cantina. When they asked to purchase it, the employee simply responded “red or white?” before handing them the bottle to do as they pleased.

The mysterious commenter only purchased a bottle of white, though. What’s the deal with Taco Bell’s red?

Luckily, another Redditor traversed to the Taco Bell Pacifica Cantina to give it a try, and they shared their findings with fellow users on the r/wine subreddit. Called Cantina Cabernet Sauvignon, the 2020-vintage red wine is bottled at 14.6 percent ABV, and was also produced by Grieve Family Winery. According to the user, the Napa Cab is medium- to high-bodied and delivers balanced acidity, smooth tannins, and notes of blackberry. Just like the white, the Cabernet Sauvignon is labeled with special Taco Bell branding.

It’s not clear if other Taco Bell Cantinas currently offer the wines by the bottle or if the Pacifica location is the only one given its close proximity to Napa Valley. But until all Cantinas offer wine by the bottle for sale, it’s just all the more reason to visit the world’s most beautiful Taco Bell.